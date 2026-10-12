3 Jazz Players With the Most to Prove in Spurs Preseason Matchup

The Utah Jazz have their third preseason matchup on the horizon to kick off the last week before the regular season begins, as they'll be facing off against the reigning Western Conference Champion San Antonio Spurs.

It's a game that's sure to be a considerable test for this young Jazz roster, even while being an exhibition contest.

This Spurs team is coming off a 60-win campaign as one of the most talented groups that the league has to offer, and gives a select few players on Utah's end a bit more juice to play with to prove themselves before the season officially starts next week.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three players on the Jazz's roster with the most to prove in Monday night's game against the Spurs:

Ace Bailey

Jan 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) looks on with Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ace Bailey is one of the first names that come to mind with the need for a big night against San Antonio––largely because he'll be up against his former teammate from Rutgers and draft classmate, Dylan Harper, who comes fresh off an electric rookie campaign in his own right.

Bailey, while he wasn't making the same highlight plays on the NBA Finals stage as Harper was only a few months ago, is certainly hungry to showcase that he's the same level as the No. 2 pick from just last year.

Bailey has had a strong start to the preseason thus far by averaging 10.0 points per game, but also being a high-end defender that's gotten some acclaim from head coach Will Hardy. Sustaining that defensive impact, while also having a more explosive scoring night, would be a wildly successful performance for Utah's second-year wing.

Jaxson Hayes

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (11) brings the ball up the court against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxson Hayes has quickly found himself with a bit more responsibility in the Jazz's frontcourt rotation than he expected to have entering the year. That's because veteran Jusuf Nurkic is due to miss the next few weeks with a foot injury he sustained in Utah's second preseason game vs. the Denver Nuggets.

So Hayes could find himself starting this game against the Spurs because of Nurkic's absence. And if he is, he'll have what's probably the most challenging individual matchup in the NBA on the other side of him with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama set to take center stage.

It'd be unfair to expect Hayes to shut down Wembanyama entirely in this exhibition showing. It's tough to expect that from anyone. However, if Hayes can hold his own as a rim defender and rebounder against such a challenging matchup like this one, the Jazz can have a bit more confidence in Hayes' abilities moving into the season.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) brings the ball up the court against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is sure to be a bit of a statement game for Jaren Jackson Jr. going up against someone like Victor Wembanyama.

For one, Jackson Jr. will have the clear defensive responsibility of trying to limit the 7-foot-4 French phenom from having an explosive night, which is a challenging task for even a two-time All-Star and world-class defender. Keeping him in check while staying out of foul trouble is a task much easier said than done.

But knowing Jackson Jr. is also a former Defensive Player of the Year with many once calling him one of the league's best defenders before Wembanyama arrived, Utah's defensive anchor may enter this one looking to re-establish himself as the elite defender that the Jazz initially brought him in to be back in February. A big night could do wonders for his stock.

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