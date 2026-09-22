3 Potential Reunions Utah Jazz Could Pursue for Final Roster Spot

The Utah Jazz has seen some noteworthy turnover over the past several years as they've embarked on a drastic roster retool in hopes of building back a playoff-level group in due time.

This season, depending on how well this budding roster develops, could be the time that the Jazz finally make that jump back into the postseason for the first time since 2022. They're young, deep, and talented, and set up as one of the more intriguing dark horses to look out for in the West.

But the Jazz's roster, now about a month away from the regular season, is still not totally complete. Only 14 players are signed onto a traditional contract, meaning one final name could be added to officially put a bow on this group heading into the year.

And when surveying the free agency landscape, even while largely picked apart, still has some intriguing names leftover who may be in play for a new deal. A select few of those also happen to be former members of the Jazz, and might just be a reunion candidate to keep an eye on, if the price is right on their next contract.

Keeping that in mind, let's look at three former Jazz players who are still left in free agency who might just make sense as a final touch to their 2026-27 roster:

Kevin Love | PF/C

Mar 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Kevin Love (42) brings the ball up court against Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love has been the candidate many have circled as the most likely last minute addition to the Jazz's roster. He was just in the building last season, was a beloved veteran by many of his teammates, and vocalized a clear desire to return to Utah heading into the summer, if the front office was willing to have him back.

So far though, there hasn't been a ton of noise connecting Love and Jazz to a contract ahead of training camp. That doesn't mean it won't happen, but perhaps Utah is looking to use their roster spot elsewhere instead of bringing on a veteran like Love, who might not be due for the greatest share of playing time.

Kelly Olynyk | PF/C

Mar 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk (8) catches a pas against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olynyk's case for a reunion in Utah is pretty similar to Love's. Olynyk hasn't been with the Jazz since his trade deadline move out in 2024, when he was a piece dealt to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for the first-round pick eventually used to select Isaiah Collier.

But when Olynyk was in the mix for the Jazz, the coaches loved to have him on the floor. He was a versatile piece on the offensive end who averaged 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in over 100 games with Utah, and even started as many as 76 games.

Now, he's approaching his age 35 season, and might not pan out to be the nightly rotational player he once was in Utah, yet as a veteran minimum candidate to fill the final roster spot of 15, Olynyk at least feels like he's worth a look.

Ochai Agbaji | G/F

Mar 20, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ochai Agbaji (30) reacts after a basket during the first half against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Agbaji was actually the other moving piece alongside Olynyk in that prior 2024 deadline deal with the Raptors, and might make a little more sense as a late addition for the Jazz––depending on how they truly feel about his skillset after being a couple of years removed from Salt Lake City.

Agbaji was brought into Utah with hopes that he could develop as a connecting three-and-D piece on the wing, yet hasn't quite found his footing in the league through four seasons. Last season, he split time with the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets to average over five points and two rebounds a night.

If the Jazz wanted another depth presence on the wing, and perhaps a sense of familiarity, Agbaji makes sense, though he's probably the least likely signing of the three names on this list.

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