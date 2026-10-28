3 Utah Jazz Players Who Must Step Up Without Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Utah Jazz are going to be without one of their All-Star forwards for the next several weeks, as Jackson Jr. has suffered a torn MCL in his right knee that will sideline him until at least December.

So now over the coming games ahead, the Jazz's rotation is left scrambling for answers on how to replace that production from Jackson Jr.

Utah is still going to be hungry to rack up some wins here early in the season, and those chances take a big hit without a former Defensive Player of the Year like Jackson Jr. However, this roster does have a good bit of talent to bank on through the stretch that their frontcourt will be a little shorthanded.

With that in mind, let's sort through three players on the Jazz's roster who need to step up without Jackson Jr. in the lineup:

Ace Bailey

Oct 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) takes a three-point shot during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one name around the roster I'll be keeping the closest eye on is Ace Bailey, who can now see his game and responsibilities expand just a bit more without the presence of Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt.

And Bailey's skillset could become incredibly valuable in an effort to replace some of Jackson Jr.'s production. While he's not the same rim protector, he's averaging close to two blocks per game in the games he's played. Bailey will be able to carry a larger defensive role due to his size and length, but also take some of the offensive touches that the former Defensive Player of the Year leaves behind.

It wouldn't be totally shocking to see Bailey take another big step on both ends of the floor as he has already this season. Through four games, he's averaging 13.0 points on improved efficiency from his rookie year (52.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT%) with 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists. But there's tons of room for growth within those numbers over the next couple of months.

Jaxson Hayes

Oct 23, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (11) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One name on the Jazz roster who's been a pleasant surprise early in the season is offseason pickup Jaxson Hayes, who's been all that Utah could've hoped for as an interior presence and lob threat in the first three games he's played.

And now, there's a very good chance that Hayes becomes the Jazz's full-time starter at the five for as long as both Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic remain out with their respective injuries.

But Hayes has shown that he can be more than capable of being a nightly rotation piece for about 20 to 25 minutes a game. He gives the Jazz size, opens up their offensive game plan, and will only see his role increase in the coming weeks for as long as Utah is down one of their All-Star forwards.

Kyle Filipowski

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) reacts with forward Kyle Filipowski (2) during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Filipowski continues to become more and more important to the Jazz's rotation now that both Nurkic and Jackson Jr. are going to miss some time. But it hasn't been the most electric start to Filipowski's third season in Utah because of the gradual ramp-up process he's seemingly had from his offseason back surgery.

Filipowski has played in a total of 25 minutes through the first four games of the Jazz's season–– one of which he didn't even get subbed in for. And across that stretch, Filipowski has averaged 1.0 points and 0.7 rebounds while shooting 16.7% from the field.

It's a very small sample size, so there's no need to panic about Filipowski's season as a whole. But on paper, now becomes a perfect time for Filipowski to see more opportunities that he's been accustomed to since the start of the new year. His size, rebounding, and offensive versatility could be pretty useful within the second unit.

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