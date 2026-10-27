Jaren Jackson Jr. Injury Update Is Bad News for Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have learned a bit more about the severity surrounding the recent knee injury suffered by former Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. in Monday night's game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.

And it turns out, Jackson Jr. is going to be due to miss the next several weeks because of it.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon, Jackson Jr. suffered a torn MCL against the Grizzlies that will sideline him for six to eight weeks.

Utah Jazz star Jaren Jackson Jr. has sustained a torn MCL in his right knee and will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, sources tell me and @BannedMacMahon. Jackson will not require surgery. pic.twitter.com/GqKC2rKBoo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 27, 2026

The injury reportedly won't require surgery, but will at least force the Jazz big man to the sidelines until at least December, and possibly longer, depending on how well his recovery goes.

What to Make of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s MCL Injury

The knee issue from Jackson Jr. was one of two big injuries to have transpired during the Jazz's latest game against the Grizzlies.

Not only did Jackson Jr. wind up going down with what now appears to be a serious knee injury, but Lauri Markkanen also suffered a hand injury that we're still awaiting more information on.

However, there's no question that losing Jackson Jr. for any stretch is a huge loss for this Jazz roster and their hopes of racking up some early-season wins.

The two-time All-Star has not only had a pretty solid start to the season in the limited sample size he's played in, but he's also a huge component of Utah's aspired defensive improvements––something they've struggled with over the course of the last few years.

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the first four games that Jackson Jr. has played this season, he's averaged 16.3 points on 50.0% shooting from the field and 35.7% from the field, paired with 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks.

This will actually be the second knee injury that Jackson Jr. will have dealt with since arriving to the Jazz back at last season's trade deadline.

Back in February, it was announced that Jackson Jr. would undergo surgery to address a growth in his left knee; something he managed to make a full recovery from in time for the start of this season.

Now, fast forward just four games into the Jazz's 2026-27 campaign, and Jackson Jr. is dealing with a new issue in his other knee; something that won't require surgery, but will at least put what's been a pretty solid season on hold until further notice.

What's Next for Jazz After Losing Jackson Jr.

Without Jackson Jr., the Jazz will need some depth pieces within their frontcourt to step up to the occasion and replace some of the production Utah now loses without their elite defensive talent.

Kyle Filipowski, Mo Bamba, Jaxson Hayes, and Tony Bradley all become much more important parts of the rotation who could see their minutes jump over the next few games. Ace Bailey also seems primed for more responsibilities as a plus-defender with length, while also contributing with his usual skillset on the offensive end.

Expect to see Will Hardy tinker with his starting lineup configurations over the coming weeks to find the best approach without their top defender out there. However, finding that same success without Jackson Jr. will be a task much easier said than done.

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