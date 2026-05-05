3 Potential Utah Jazz Trade Targets Nobody Is Talking About

The Utah Jazz head into this offseason likely with a big focus surrounding the internal development of their young players, and hoping to nurture some steady growth along with it.

At the same time, that's not to say a few trades might not also be in the works to bring in some external talent for a front office that's shown no reservations to make a deal here or there over the past few years.

As the offseason action begins to heat up as playoff teams gradually get eliminated, we've already seen a fair amount of big names enter the trade rumor mill that might be of interest to the Jazz and their roster-building efforts.

But this time, we're digging a bit deeper into some trade candidates that might not be as highly talked about around the league, though could be someone Utah could look into as a fit for themselves.

Here's three intriguing players who could fit that fold for Utah this summer:

Naji Marshall | F, Dallas Mavericks

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) makes a jump shot during the game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Someone who could, and should be squarely on the Jazz's trade radar is Mavericks two-way wing Naji Marshall, who currently sits on a $9 million expiring deal, and could be a name new president Masai Ujiri sees value in pivoting off of now, if there were no plans to retain him under this new regime.

He fits the bill of what the Jazz need: more defenders. Marshall has been a consistent, versatile piece on that end of the floor for the past several years, and has just started to expand his offensive game after a career year of averaging over 15 points a night in Dallas.

He could be the most expensive piece to acquire on this list after the year he just had, but he'd be worth a strong investment from the Jazz to help round this roster out on both ends of the floor, so long as they had plans to keep him beyond the last year of his deal.

Tristan Da Silva | F, Orlando Magic

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) in the first half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Tristan Da Silva and the Magic are fresh off a humbling first-round loss where they gave up a 3-1 lead to the Detroit Pistons, and now enter an offseason where organizational change has already ensued in the form of finding a new head coach.

Maybe that turnover translates to a few roster pieces as well. And if it does, Da Silva could make some sense for the Jazz to keep an eye on. He's a lengthy 6-foot-8 wing who's shown positive development across his first two years in the league, even if he was a little phased out of the Magic's playoff rotation.

With two years left on his rookie deal, he could be a cheap, worthwhile pickup for the Jazz, in the event the Magic were looking to turn in another direction.

Devin Carter | G, Sacramento Kings

Apr 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) looks on after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Devin Carter's stock since entering the league as a lottery selection two years ago has seen a pretty steep drop-off.

Carter's played in just 74 games since being selected 13th overall by the Kings in 2024, has shot a career 27.4% from three, and could very well be on his way out of Sacramento this offseason if their front office lands the right package.

For the Jazz, he might not be a rotational fit right away, as there are some kinks to work out in his development. But he does fit the perimeter defensive upside that Utah desperately needs, and they could take a flier on him with a low-risk package that could eventually turn into someone who's a positive two-way presence.

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