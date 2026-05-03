A Perfect Trade Fit for the Utah Jazz Could Be Emerging

One intriguing veteran guard could be hitting the trade market in the coming months of the NBA offseason. And it's someone that the Utah Jazz should have a clear interest in.

According to Jake Fischer on The Stein Line, the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to field "plenty" of trade interest in veteran Jrue Holiday this offseason, who comes fresh off his 17th year in the league.

"How all the pieces fit together remains to be seen, but it's likewise expected that the Blazers will field plenty of external trade interest in Holiday in coming weeks and months," Fischer reports.

It comes as no surprise that teams around the league would see some value in adding a multiple-time All-Star and NBA champion to their respective rosters, especially for those looking for a two-way veteran spark in their backcourt.

Fisher notes that the sense is from both Portland and Holiday that, even with Damian Lillard returning next season, the two pieces can co-exist in the same backcourt. So there's no true guarantee that a trade will be in the works before next season kicks off.

But, in the event that Holiday is on the trade market later this summer, for the Jazz in particular, there's good reason that he should be a name on their radar.

Utah Could Revisit Potential Jrue Holiday Deal This Offseason

It wouldn't be the Jazz's first rodeo for a potential acquisition of Jrue Holiday.

It was just a couple of offseasons ago that the word around the block was that the Jazz tried to trade for Holiday while they were still knee-deep in their rebuild process. Holiday seemingly wasn't interested in coming, and thus, the idea quickly came to a halt.

Now, the landscape is a bit different for the Jazz and their roster, which could set up a perfect opportunity for those talks to spark up again if the front office was still interested in his services.

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are some notable red flags to point out when looking at Holiday's potential trade acquisition.

The two biggest of those: Holiday's turning 36 next season with a lot of NBA miles on him, and is practically signed onto a two-year deal at over $70 million until he becomes a free agent in 2028.

If a trade for Holiday doesn't work out as well as expected, then a team giving up pieces would then be getting a negative asset in an aging veteran on a big contract. So he's not exactly a perfect fit for everybody.

From the Jazz's perspective, though, his fit could work out really well. He's a championship-tested guard who brings the right type of two-way versatility Utah desperately needs in their backcourt, and the right veteran mind who can help guide this budding roster to being a playoff-level team in the West.

That's exactly what he did this past season with the Trail Blazers. Even in his 17th year in the league, his first year in Portland resulted in both positive numbers on his behalf and an unexpected playoff berth in the process.

In the 53 games Holiday played, he had averaged over 16 points a night, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, paired with some solid shooting efficiency on 45.1% from the floor and 37.8% from three.

If he can keep up to that level of player for one, or maybe two seasons, he's a worthwhile investment to make for a team's defensive upside and for those trying to take a jump to the next level.

That happens to be a bucket the Jazz fall perfectly into, and makes them a candidate well worth watching on the market to secure him, if he is indeed up for grabs.

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