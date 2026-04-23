Most Glaring Roster Hole Utah Jazz Must Fill This Offseason

The Utah Jazz, while on a good pace for what is expected to be a much-better 2026-27 campaign, have a ton of work to do as it relates to their growth throughout the offseason.

They're coming fresh off a 22-win campaign to make for their second-lowest win total in a season in franchise history.

Leaping into the playoff picture in the West is already a tough task as it is. But from the bottom of the conference, that gap to close in just one season is even wider and more daunting.

The Jazz have the talent and the potential to make it happen. But before they have any chance of seeing their hopes of their win total double (or even more) next season, they'll have one key area to refine before that jump becomes a reality.

Above anything, it's their perimeter defense; an aspect of the Jazz's lineup that hasn't seen a notable shift in the last three seasons, but now becomes a major priority to fix headed into this summer.

Jazz Have to Swing Perimeter Defense in the Right Direction

The Jazz's defensive statistics from last season are pretty bleak.

They were bottom five in the NBA for defensive rating, points allowed (126.2), opposing three-pointers made (16.0), and fastbreak points allowed (18.2) per game.

The numbers, which have remained at the bottom of the NBA for the past three seasons, could have a variety of overarching factors as to why they're so brutal this season in particular, in addition to their already lacking skillset.

Walker Kessler was ruled out for the year less than two weeks into the season, nearly all of the starting rotation saw that same fate by mid-March, and considering the Jazz were actively trying to lose games down the stretch, that doesn't tend to influence much development on the defensive end.

Thankfully, next season is already trending to be a bit different (and improved) on that side of the ball as is.

Kessler's pending return following a new contract, along with Jaren Jackson Jr. being healthy and in the lineup, will provide the Jazz with two dominant paint protectors and create a stone wall at the rim tough for any opposing offense to approach.

However, a similar jump forward in their presence on the perimeter would do the Jazz wonders for their success in all areas defensively.

Guys like Keyonte George and Ace Bailey saw steady improvement on that side of the floor as the season progressed. Yet, Will Hardy already challenged both to lock in on their defensive tendencies and improvement this summer that can help take their game, and the group’s, to the next level.

Will Hardy has high expectations for Keyonte George & Ace Bailey this summer:



🗣️"I think [for Ace] and Keyonte, it's going to be about your individual defense."



"Before a collective group can take a step forward on the defensive side, every person has to take a step forward." pic.twitter.com/v5eZHSRz52 — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 14, 2026

That internal development is a big help for names like George and Bailey, and even Utah's 2024 lottery pick Cody Williams, who had a strong sophomore season. But so would one or two more positive defenders throughout the offseason.

Whether it be through free agency and/or the draft, adding switchable, versatile defenders has to remain a priority. Doing so can help the Jazz lift from the league's floor of defensive units to being near league average, which can pair with what projects to be a potent, top-10 offense on the other end.

Building an elite NBA defense doesn't happen overnight. And some may argue that building that culture is tougher than facilitating a strong group offensively.

That means for Utah, the sooner they kickstart their efforts to fine-tune and round out their defense, the sooner the Jazz can be considered a real postseason threat next season.

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