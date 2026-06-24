6 Things Darryn Peterson Had to Say After Being Drafted to Utah Jazz

After a long, weeks-long stretch of waiting, the Utah Jazz finally landed on Kansas guard Darryn Peterson as their second-overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft–– giving the roster a true cornerstone piece to add into their backcourt.

And after Peterson's name was officially called at the podium in Brooklyn, Peterson spoke to several media members about various topics, and some of his expectations as he's set to join Utah.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Let's sort through five of the more interesting things Peterson said after being chosen second-overall.

Peterson Was Attracted to Utah After NBA Combine

Despite the buzz that canceling his workout with the Jazz created, Peterson has some initial draw in coming to Utah dating back to his meeting with the team at the draft combine in April.

He looked back at a conversation he had with his agent following that meeting in Chicago that shows his true feelings about his NBA home:

"Super comfortable," Peterson said of joining the Jazz. "I remember telling my agent after the meeting in Chicago: something about Utah, I liked. Like, their energy in there, I feel like I could be with those guys... I knew if they were to take me, I was going to be super comfortable and excited to get there."

Darryn Peterson on how he felt with the Jazz selecting him at No. 2:



🗣️"Super comfortable. I remember telling my agent after the meeting in Chicago: something about Utah, I liked."



"I knew if they were to take me, I was going to be super comfortable and excited to get there." pic.twitter.com/mmXobyLZUP — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) June 24, 2026

Will Think About Being No. 2 Pick for His Whole Career

For as happy as Peterson is to go to Utah, he wasn't as pleased to see himself drop past the number-one pick; something he's clearly been motivated to check off his list of goals for some time.

So now, he's made it clear that being the second pick is something that'll stick with him for the rest of his career.

"Obviously, I wanted to be the number one pick. But I went number two. So now I'm prepared to go to Utah and get to work," Peterson said. "There's always been a chip on my shoulder. So I wouldn't say it added anything else. But it'll always be on my mind for my whole career."

Darryn Peterson on being selected 2nd in the draft:



"It will always be in my mind for my whole career"



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ruHiS0kU37 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 24, 2026

Goals Include Playing 82 Games, Make the Playoffs

Of the goals that Peterson has coming into the league, one of those would obviously be to find his way deep into the postseason, and get an NBA championship to his name.

But another one of his goals is sure to make Jazz fans happy with lingering worries about his health situation from Kansas: he wants to be an 82-game player.

"Play all 82 games, coming off the year I had at Kansas,. I didn't get to play all of the games I wanted to. My first goal is to play all 82," Peterson said. "Make the playoffs. Try and get a ring. I've seen some rookies get deep into the playoffs, and they kind of inspire me to get there."

Darryn Peterson on goals for his rookie season:



"Play all 82 games, coming off the year I had at Kansas. ... Make the playoffs. Try and get a ring." pic.twitter.com/8JTpONaFFi — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) June 24, 2026

Has Clear Excitement to Play Next to Keyonte George

While Peterson was complementary of everyone of his new teammates in Utah, one player on the Jazz that caught his eye the most was Keyonte George.

Peterson made a statement that not only would he and George soon be the best backcourt in the league, but also that the Jazz guard was part of the reason he was initially interested in going to Baylor for college.

"I watched a ton of Keyonte when he was in college," Peterson said. "I was actually interested in Baylor because of him. So excited to pick his mind and be around these guys that have spent time in the NBA already."

Darryn Peterson on playing next to All-Star players like Lauri Markkanen & Jaren Jackson Jr. with the Jazz:



🗣️"Super excited. Not only because they're All-Star caliber, but that's a dream of mine– is to be All-Star caliber. So I can learn from those guys and pick their minds." https://t.co/HZzN4aZjdG pic.twitter.com/oGsg5OvAlD — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) June 24, 2026

What Number He Plans to Wear

Peterson's number situation might've already hit a road block upon arriving to Utah. His number from Kansas, 22, is currently owned by Kyle Filipowski with the Jazz. And his next pick for the number he'd choose after 22, number 8, is worn by Isaiah Collier.

That means you can either expect Peterson to make a deal with Filipowski or Collier to get his aspired digits, or he might have to ponder another choice.

"I'm going to have to see what he's willing to do to give that up," Peterson said of Filipowski. "But if not, I might try to rock eight. I like eight; Kobe."

Hate to be a buzzkill but Number 8 is also taken in Utah 🤣👀 pic.twitter.com/a4xKW7eguT — theScore (@theScore) June 24, 2026

What Jazz Fans Should Know About Him

When you hear Peterson speak, you tend to get one general vibe about the presence he brings to the table: cool, calm, collected.

That persona is something Peterson himself sees as well, which he clearly showed when asked about what Jazz fans need to know about him as he arrived in Salt Lake City.

"I'm a cool guy. Approachable," Peterson said. "If you want a pic, or an autograph, anything, just come say what's up. I'm a pretty cool guy. I'm human too. So, whatever you guys want... just hit me up!"

Darryn Peterson on what Jazz fans should know about him:



🗣️"I'm a cool guy. Approachable. If you want a pic, or an autograph, anything, just come say what's up."



"I'm a pretty cool guy. I'm human too. So, whatever you guys want... just hit me up!" https://t.co/HZzN4aZjdG pic.twitter.com/tXnnVwTVFc — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) June 24, 2026

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