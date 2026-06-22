Darryn Peterson Might Welcome Being Drafted to the Utah Jazz After All

Since it was reported that projected top-three pick, Darryn Peterson, wouldn't be working out with the Utah Jazz ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, much chatter has come up in the days following regarding the Kansas guard's potential disinterest in being selected by the Jazz due to a variety of factors.

Whether it be sheer determination to be the number-one pick, a desire to be with the Washington Wizards, or even hesitancy to join the Jazz due to having the same agency as Keyonte George, the conversations have been rampant surrounding Peterson as Utah's decision nears around the corner.

However, as the countdown for this year's draft now sits only a few hours away, it looks like Peterson's lack of desire to land with Utah might've been a bit overblown. And in reality, he might be welcoming to the opportunity to be selected by the Jazz.

Darryn Peterson Met With the Jazz Before the Draft?

According to Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal, Peterson has not only met with the Jazz front office before heading to New York for the draft this week, but he also seems to be onboard with the idea of coming to Utah if he is selected at the second-overall pick.

"Former Kansas guard Darryn Peterson recently met with members of the Utah Jazz front office before arriving in New York ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, though he did not hold an on-court workout for the franchise, according to DallasHoopsJournal sources."

"Various outlets, including DallasHoopsJournal, reported a potential concern from Peterson’s representation about backcourt overlap with Keyonte George... However, sources said that is not believed to factor into Utah’s thought process, and it’s also not a reflection of Peterson’s perception of the Jazz, as he would welcome the opportunity to play in Utah if drafted by the Jazz."

While Peterson didn't specifically work out with the Jazz, as it was only a reported pre-draft meeting that was conducted, that won't matter much to Utah's bottom line of whether or not he'll be the choice at second overall.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jazz and their scouting team have done all the work they need to on Peterson in terms of film review, studying his medicals, and any other evaluations that they felt necessary to decide whether or not he'll be the pick at number two, if he is indeed on the board.

Meeting with him gives just a bit more clarity on who he is as a person, and gives the front office an opportunity to connect face-to-face with him. And in doing so, it feels like there doesn't appear to be any worries about his desire to come to Utah.

It's not like any unwillingness on Peterson's part would change the Jazz's decision-making process anyways. If Peterson is the player they have their eye on as the best available choice, there's been zero reason to believe Utah wouldn't submit their draft card with his name on it.

However, there's no telling whether or not Peterson will be the particular prospect that Utah has its eye on, or even if he'll be up for grabs at second overall, depending on how the Wizards approach their top pick ahead of them.

Cameron Boozer has seen several connections to the Jazz leading up to the draft as someone that the front office could potentially have their eye on, and maybe he's ranked higher than Peterson on Utah's draft board. If Peterson goes one and Dybantsa's there at two, then maybe the BYU star is ultimately the pick.

So there's undoubtedly a bit of mystery surrounding how those top three spots in the draft will go, and who Utah will secure as their next franchise cornerstone. Time will tell how it all pans out. But nonetheless, the stage is set for an exciting few hours ahead before the Jazz's decision becomes final.

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