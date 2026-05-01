Utah Jazz Would Be Wise to Avoid Rumored Ja Morant Trade

The Utah Jazz have been no stranger to buzzing trade rumors, whether it be involving them shipping out their own talent, or even acquiring other big names from elsewhere.

But as it concerns a potential Ja Morant trade this summer, you can safely cross that off the list of possibilities.

According to a recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Jazz are not expected to be in the market for a Ja Morant trade despite his rumored departure from the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason.

Instead, they're focused on building around Keyonte George in their backcourt.

“Sources say that the Jazz, who have the emerging Keyonte George at the forefront of their backcourt, are not currently regarded as a possible landing spot for Morant with Memphis widely expected to resume its efforts to trade him in the coming weeks.”

From Marc Stein:



Is a Morant/Jackson reunion in Salt Lake City in any way feasible?”



“My sense is no.



“Sources say that the Jazz, who have the emerging Keyonte George at the forefront of their backcourt, are not currently regarded as a possible landing spot for Morant with… https://t.co/6uqdMkZ5Vj — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) April 30, 2026

A recent appearance from the duo of Morant and Jazz big man Jaren Jackson Jr. tended to spark some small discussions around league circles of whether or not the two could join forces once again in Salt Lake City. And in a short amount of time, that buzz would be shut down.

And while there is some slight appeal in a highlight-generating, All-Star-level guard like Morant is, there's simply not a place to be had for him with the Jazz in nearly any logical fit or trade scenario.

No, Ja Morant Isn't Going to Utah This Summer

Star-shopping has been a strategy the Jazz have been frequently connected to in recent offseasons. It wasn't long ago that Danny Ainge had his infamous line before the 2024 offseason noting Utah would be "big-game hunting" in the summer, only to win 17 games the following season.

And the Jazz finally did land on one of their aspired star acquisitions in Jackson Jr. at the trade deadline in February that gives this roster a huge boost before a pivotal 2026-27 season ahead.

Perhaps they could add one more star into the equation before that time comes to tip-off next season. But if they do, it almost certainly won't be a move for Morant.

Mar 18, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) tlaks with Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) after the game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Morant is not only a poor fit for the Jazz's current roster as constructed, but he also doesn't fit any of their needs headed into this summer.

The Jazz are in search of finding supporting, quality defenders to add next to their existing core and improving their near-bottom-ranked defense from last season; something that the Grizzlies guard doesn't quite bring to the table.

Morant fits well for a team coveting an offensive-minded, ball-centric lead guard to add to an existing core of bigs or wings; something the Jazz might be in the market for without Keyonte George in the picture. They'll be trying to extend him this offseason, rather than trying to find another guard.

Morant also doesn't really meet the requirements of a contract that would fit onto the Jazz's books effectively, considering he's slated to make over $42 million for the next two seasons–– which is over 25% of the salary cap.

Utah would have to make some shifts in terms of salary and players around their roster to make room for a salary the size of Morant; something that simply isn't worth the effort when those resources could be better allocated elsewhere, primarily for positive defenders.

Anything is possible in a league as unpredictable as the NBA. But it seems like a pretty safe bet that Morant won't be taking his talents to Salt Lake City via trade at any point this summer.

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