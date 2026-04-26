Three Utah Jazz Trade Chips Who Could Be Moved This Offseason

The Utah Jazz are entering a pivotal offseason in the coming months as they approach next season set up to be a vastly different year from the past four losing campaigns.

And as with any offseason, the Jazz are bound to make a few roster changes. For the most part, their core pieces in the starting lineup appear pretty settled for the year ahead. But any summer can come with a few adjustments in bench and rotational personnel.

And for the Jazz in particular, they'll always be prone to making a few deals as long as an executive with the last name Ainge is still calling the shots in the front office.

Meaning as we enter the summer months, Utah could have a few key names to circle as offseason movers as they enter a bit of a transitional summer for their roster to take the next step.

Let's look at three names on the Jazz roster who could be the most likely trade candidates headed into the offseason.

1. Svi Mykhailiuk

Apr 1, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard/forward Svi Mykhailiuk (10) shoots the ball before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

There's a good chance that the Jazz decide to run it back another season with Mykhailiuk. He was a productive starter in their backcourt for half the year as a valuable connector offensively. And really, he could very well be utilized as a depth piece in a similar role for next year's rotation.

But there's no doubt that such a skillset––especially on as team-friendly of a contract like Mykhailiuk’s––could have some value on the trade market for a team coveting that spacing and depth in their backcourt.

If Utah wanted to acquire a second round pick or similar value, dangling Mykhailuk's name as a potential piece to move might be enough to sway a team to make a push for him. It's an idea at least worth considering from the Jazz's brass.

2. Brice Sensabaugh

Apr 1, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) brings the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

A potential surprise candidate who could be on the move at some point this summer, Sensabaugh's situation comes down to looking at the future finances of the Jazz's roster.

The Jazz have to pay Walker Kessler a nice new contract this summer when entering free agency. They also have Keyonte George eligible for an extension, which they'll be set to pay either this offseason or next to keep him on as a core piece of the future as well.

Sensabaugh, though, is eligible for an extension at the same time as George. He showed electric abilities as a spark plug bench scorer in the second half of last season, but the Jazz's cap situation is getting tight. And they might not be able to keep him once the time comes, depending on his price tag.

Getting ahead of that now by trading him avoids Utah from losing him for nothing. The Jazz could also find some pretty solid value as well for a team that's willing to extend him, considering his age and the flashes he showcased last season.

Especially if the Jazz land on a guard at the top of this year's draft who could eat into Sensabaugh's minutes and role as a bench scorer, there's a real chance Utah's front office gets ahead of the curve by looking for a deal as soon as this offseason.

3. John Konchar

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) dribbles with the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Toby Okani (5) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Konchar falls into another case of a player the Jazz could utilize in their rotation for next season, but could also find value in using him as an offseason mover as well.

His calling card for the Jazz was his presence as a defensive pest with a knack for generating turnovers, and he showed out as an energy, hustle player who helped carry this team down the final month of the season while without several key rotational pieces.

Utah didn't win many games across that slate, but that skillset can translate to positive results when this team is trying to win a bit more extensively next year. So if the Jazz can envision that fit, he could be onboard for opening night.

But Konchar's status as a trade chip centers upon whether the Jazz value him as a rotation player on a $6 million expiring deal, or decide that money could be better used elsewhere on the roster by moving off of him.

With Kessler's upcoming contract likely to eat a bit into the Jazz's cap space, there's a case for both sides, which is why Konchar should at least be worh keeping an eye on as someone Utah could move off of after a short stay in Salt Lake City.

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