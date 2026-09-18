Biggest Winners and Losers From Jazz's Keyonte George Extension

The Utah Jazz have put pen to paper on a new multi-year extension for their budding young guard, Keyonte George, just over a month out from the start of the 2026-27 regular season.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz and George have agreed to a five-year, $157.5 million extension that keeps him under contract until 2031 with an AAV of over $31 million.

It's a big move for the Jazz and their future. They keep a cornerstone piece onboard for the next half-decade, and now have a group of three noteworthy contracts on the books with George, Lauri Markkanen, and Jaren Jackson, along with two other integral young pieces in Ace Bailey and Darryn Peterson.

Let's break down some of the consequences of this new extension from the Jazz and George by sorting through a couple of winners and losers from it all:

Winner: Keyonte George

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to argue that Keyonte George isn't the biggest winner of them all in this deal: he's the one getting paid over $150 million over the course of his next contract.

But more than just the nice number George got on his second contract, he can now ensure that his future will be in Salt Lake City for the long term immediately, rather than entering this coming season with implications of an expiring deal, and the potential of restricted free agency in 2027.

We've just seen how quickly a player's future can change in such a situation. The Jazz shipped out Walker Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers in a sign-and-trade deal after not being able to reach an agreement on a long-term deal upon the opening of free agency, and neither side here wanted a duplicate scenario.

It's some quality security to be had for George moving forward, and he'll be getting paid pretty nicely as one of the NBA's top guards throughout the course of his new deal in the process.

Loser: Isaiah Collier

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz have a clear duo of guards in their backcourt that they can lean on for the foreseeable future: George, and now, their new second-overall pick Darryn Peterson, who feels bound to start at the two in only a matter of time this season to provide an interesting one-two punch on the offensive end.

But that leaves their third-year guard, Isaiah Collier, left in a bit of a lesser role than the two, and not as well insulated within the Jazz's future plans. That's not to say he can't be, but any long-term fit in Utah will be as a sixth man, and someone to fill in as a primary ball-handler with one of, or both of George and Peterson, off the floor.

For this season, the fit could work well. However, the situation will become much more interesting once Collier is eligible for a new extension himself next offseason. The Jazz would likely love to keep him around, but how much money—and perhaps, opportunity—is Collier going to be looking for?

Winner: Austin Ainge

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Charania's initial report of George's extension, it was Ainge who was the one leading the charge on these negotiations from the Jazz's behalf. And he did a pretty awesome job in ensuring that Utah got a good deal, while retaining their cornerstone guard for the next half-decade.

Over a $30 million AAV might look like a lot on paper. But even at that number, George doesn't rank among the top 20 highest-paid guards in the NBA. If he keeps ascending on both ends as he did in his third season, that number will only pan out better in due time, especially if the cap increases at any significant amount over the next five years.

If George's development stalls, then the conversation shifts for Ainge and Co. But getting ahead of the situation quickly and paying a player the organization has confidence in feels like the better route to go than waiting the situation out into next offseason.

Loser: Brice Sensabaugh

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Jazz decided to hand George his extension, the roster had two key players heading into this season on an expiring deal: that was George, who now is signed through 2031, and Brice Sensabaugh, who is still left without a contract himself.

And with the Jazz now committed to George and his number of over $30 million AAV, that immediately ties up more money entering next offseason that Sensabaugh would likely be chasing for on his second contract with Utah.

It's far from impossible for Sensbaugh to net that second contract. George's deal isn't anything that won't prohibit the Jazz from offering a deal to Sensbaugh because they'll have his Bird Rights to go over the cap, and his next contract won't be nearly as expensive as George's is.

But as the Jazz get more and more money committed to the books, it makes the financial decisions that much more important to get right. And if someone like Sensabaugh proves to be a little bit more expensive than the front office sees him being worth, then there's a chance he could be deemed expendable by the time next summer arrives.

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