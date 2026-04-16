Breaking Down the Utah Jazz's Draft Picks, Protections & Lottery Odds

The Utah Jazz head into a pivotal offseason for more reasons than one, but most importantly, because of what the fate of their first-round pick will hold, and where they'll ultimately be selecting in a wildly talented draft class.

The Jazz sit in an interesting position in terms of their draft lottery odds. They're currently tied with the Sacramento Kings with the fourth-best odds at a 22-60 record, meaning, to determine how they'll shake out in terms of final lottery percentages, it'll come down to a coin flip.

At the very least, they'll have a 10% chance of claiming the number-one pick in the draft, but just how much could fluctuate depending on their luck in a coin flip before the lottery.

Let's take a deeper look at what the Jazz will be dealing with in terms of their draft lottery odds for this season, and in terms of what draft picks they have to work with moving forward.

2026 Jazz Lottery Odds

The Jazz's final lottery odds between fourth and fifth-best will be determined via coin flip, but once that happens, we'll have a much better idea of where Utah will officially stand once the drawing goes down at the beginning of May.

Below is a full table of where each pick in the lottery stands in terms of their draft odds, with the fourth and fifth slots holding the most importance as it relates to the Jazz.

NBA Draft Lottery odds without ties, via Tankathon.com. | NBA Draft Lottery odds without ties, via Tankathon.com.

With the fourth-best odds in the draft, the Jazz not only have a 48.1% chance of landing within the top four picks, but also guarantee to keep their own pick that's top-eight protected with the OKC Thunder.

However, with the fifth-best odds, there's over a 55% chance that the pick falls to six or below. In a worst-case scenario, there's even a 0.6% chance that the Thunder would retain their top-eight protected pick, had Utah's pick dropped to the ninth spot in the lottery.

Jazz fans will need to have their fingers crossed not only for what their lottery luck will hold, but for their coin flip luck as well.

Utah Jazz Draft Picks List

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Here's a look at all of the first and second round picks the Jazz have to work with until the summer of 2032:

First Round Picks

2026 UTA FRP (prot. 1-8)

2027 UTA/MIN/CLE FRP (second-most favorable)

2028 UTA/CLE FRP (swap best)

2029 UTA/CLE/MIN FRPs (swap two best)

2030 UTA FRP

2031 UTA FRP

2032 UTA FRP

Second Round Picks

2027 BOS/ORL SRP (swap worst)

2027 DEN SRP

2027 LAC SRP

2028 CLE SRP

2028 DET+ 4 teams SRP (swap worst)

2029 UTA SRP

20329 MIN SRP* (if 2029 FRP doesn't convey)

2030 UTA/LAC SRP (swap worst)

2031 UTA SRP

2031 BOS/CLE SRP (swap best)

2032 CLE SRP

In all, it's eight first-round picks, and nearly a dozen second-round picks to utilize within that time frame. And with an executive like Danny Ainge (or with the same last name as president Austin Ainge), you can count on that total changing over the course of their next few drafts.

As for their 2027 draft, they won't have much control over their first-round pick whatsoever, thanks to their deadline Jaren Jackson Jr. deal, which gave the rights to their own pick to the Memphis Grizzlies.

They'll instead have the second-best pick between themselves, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, that further incentivizes them to compete, but also keeps them flexible enough with a first-round pick in next year's draft.

For now, the top priority for the Jazz will be retaining this year's first-round pick, and seeing their selection jump as high as possible to claim another top prospect for the rebuild. And as long as they remain within that coveted top eight, it'll make for a breath of fresh air for everyone in Utah.

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