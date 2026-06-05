Utah Jazz Still Don't Have a Clear Consensus Draft Pick at No. 2

Throughout the Utah Jazz's draft process to this point, it's largely been a two-man race for who their second-overall pick will eventually end up being later this month.

In most mock projections, you'll see them end up with either BYU wing AJ Dybantsa or Kansas guard Darryn Peterson; two prospects seen as the top 1 and 1A names in the class, and both more than capable of even being as high as the number one pick.

But it seems like when asking those inside the Jazz's building, it's not quite as simple as taking the one of those two that the Washington Wizards don't end up selecting.

Utah Still Doesn't Have Consensus Selection at No. 2?

During an interview with KSL Sports, Jazz president Austin Ainge made it clear that he and the front office are trying to take a different approach than just basing their selection off of the general consensus.

Instead, he and Utah are trying to do more of the opposite; turning over every stone to make sure they're making the right choice with their first top-two pick in over 40 years, and "fight" that consensus ranking.

"We’re trying to force ourselves to keep an open mind and not get locked in until we have all the information," Ainge said.

"Make sure we’re processing everything correctly. We’re almost fighting a consensus or a predetermination. We’re trying to make sure we go through it as thoroughly as possible before we lock in."

The Jazz's Methodical Approach Is the Right One

Many fans invested in the Jazz's selection might view this year's draft pick as the easiest they've had to make since they first started their rebuild four summers ago. And in reality, it's more than likely Utah ends up landing on one of the two top names, Peterson or Dybantsa.

However, for those actually set to be in the war room and pull the trigger on what might be the Jazz's most valuable pick in franchise history, taking these next few weeks to unpack everything there is to know about this year's class is the right approach to take.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Is there any real concern to be had surrounding Peterson's medicals? Does Dybantsa have the true two-way ceiling that many scouts and experts project him to have? Does Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson deserve any consideration at all?

Those are all questions the Jazz are answering in the building right about now. So for Ainge to say there's still no consensus in the room less than three weeks away from the action is far from the wrong approach to have.

"I would say there’s always a ‘blink’ reaction when we get our pick," Ainge said. "We’re trying not to do that on purpose. We’re fighting groupthink, and we’re fighting media narratives. We’ll use all of the tools we have."

"You guys can picture a room full of [people] who spend all of their lives trying to figure out these players. We don’t have a consensus in our rooms. There are arguments. There are a lot of opinions. We are all just trying to share, grow, learn, and come together at the end."

In due time, the Jazz will have landed on their verdict of where each of the top prospects ranks on their board, and who their most likely selection might be once they're officially on the clock later this month.

Until then, though, expect this front office to have their heads down and meticulously breaking down every detail there is to know about this year's incoming class.

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