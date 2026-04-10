Utah Jazz Magic Number and Draft Lottery Tracker

The Utah Jazz have just two games left on their regular season schedule before they officially complete their 82-game slate, thus seeing their lottery odds cemented headed into a pivotal offseason.

But, before the Jazz's season comes to a close, they'll be sure to try and maximize those lottery odds however possible to give them the best chance of success headed into the summer.

It might be easier said than done to lose out for what would be a 12-game losing streak to close the year, but if they do, it could pay off big time for a draft class that's projected to be one of the best in recent memory;

Where the Jazz's Lottery Odds Stand

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media during a press conference before 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's still a lot to work through across the league in the days to come before things become final on the lottery front.

However, while things are still fluid, let's take a look at where Utah currently stands in the mix of the chaos collecting at the bottom of the standings:

Washington Wizards (17-63) Indiana Pacers (19-61) Brooklyn Nets (20-60) Utah Jazz (21-59) * Sacramento Kings (21-59)* Memphis Grizzlies (25-55)* Dallas Mavericks (25-55)* Atlanta Hawks, via NOP (26-54) Milwaukee Bucks (31-49)* Chicago Bulls (31-49)*

Utah's plugged in tied for the fourth-best lottery odds with the Sacramento Kings; a maneuver they've managed to make within the last week, thanks to the Kings winning three of their last 10 games.

If able to stay at four, it allows for the Jazz to have a 12.5% chance of claiming the number-one pick, a 48.1% chance of staying within the top-four picks, and a 100% chance of retaining their pick as opposed to losing it to the OKC Thunder, who currently hold Utah's top-eight protected first rounder.

It's a great place for the Jazz to be after a long season of losses, but there's even more room for them to move up further.

The Magic Number for Utah to Keep Moving Up

Mar 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy reacts after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The magic number Utah needs to be zeroing in on from now until the end of the regular season is 61.

That's the total amount of losses the Jazz need in order to at least stay tied for the fourth-best odds in the lottery; if not, move up even further.

How far they could move up, though, is dependent on what the Nets and Pacers do in front of them.

In the event Indiana wins their next two games vs. the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons to reach 21 wins, or the Nets win one of their next couple of matchups vs. the Milwaukee Bucks or Toronto Raptors, that can give the Jazz an opening to tie either for their respective spots on the board.

Both outcomes are a bit unlikely, but it gives the Jazz a puncher's chance to leap into a tie for the third-best odds, or even a tie for second in a best-case scenario, so long as Utah can take care of business against the Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers.

In the event of a two-way tie, the two teams will be subject to a coin flip in order to determine who gets the edge come time for the lottery draw––making it even more of a fascinating finish to watch unfold to see just where the Jazz will end up come time for the lottery later next month.