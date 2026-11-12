Brice Sensabaugh Pinpoints How Utah Jazz Can Snap Losing Streak

The Utah Jazz have dug themselves a pretty deep hole to start the 2026-27 season, as they've rattled off a 1-11 record in their first 12 games, including a 10-game losing streak that just extended thanks to their Wednesday night loss to the Orlando Magic.

It's nowhere near where the Jazz expected to be heading into the year. Many expected this roster to be one of the few candidates around the league to take a major leap over the coming months from where they've stood for the past few seasons of rebuilding, but that hasn't exactly been the case yet.

So how can the Jazz get back on track from their lowly start to the new season––and perhaps more importantly, how can they end their league-high losing streak of 10 games?

Brice Sensabaugh Breaks Down How the Jazz Can Get on Track

Jazz wing Brice Sensabaugh spoke after the Jazz's latest loss to the Magic, where he was asked about the mentality in the locker room and how they feel they can snap their losing skid.

And overall, Sensabaugh feels the Jazz are in good spirits and have even been within reach of many of their recent losses. However, it hasn't come with a strong enough effort for all 48 minutes.

"Yeah, we've been in good spirits. I think it's a little bit tough because we're in a lot of these games," Sensabaugh said. "Like I've said, we've had some very good first halves and some good fourth quarters. I think we're just in a spot where we've got to put it together and figure out how to get 48 good minutes.

"A lot of the time, we're in these games and it just starts slipping away from us. We've had a pretty tough schedule with some teams that have playoff experience, and late in games, the margin for error is very, very small. I think we've just been giving it away in those moments."

Even Sensabaugh himself had a strong performance in the Jazz's latest game against the Magic: he played 23 minutes off the bench, where he found his way to 19 points on 6-10 shooting, three rebounds, one assist, along with a steal and a block.

Oct 23, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But even as Sensabaugh held his end of the bargain, other aspects of the Jazz's offense just couldn't click down the stretch. Utah shot just above 40% from the field for the game, under 32% from three, and a dominant 38-point fourth quarter from the Magic would end up being the dagger.

So while there are positive aspects of the Jazz's play shining through over their past few games, it hasn't ended with the right result. For Sensabaugh, keeping games "within striking distance" and executing now sits at the forefront.

"Obviously, to get better, you've got to go through those things and understand what you need to eliminate in those tight moments to keep the game within reach," Sensabaugh said. "To be honest, my personal opinion is that that's what we're going through right now."

"We've got to figure out how to keep games within striking distance in those third and fourth quarters and give ourselves a chance."

Soon enough, the pieces will begin to fall into place. Utah's roster will get healthier than it looks right now, their shots will start connecting, and the wins will eventually start to pile up for the Jazz.

But right now, that just hasn't been the case through the first three weeks of the new season–– and has thus led to the Jazz falling into the league's worst current losing streak of 10 games, along with a 1-11 record matched by only the Milwaukee Bucks.

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