3 Burning Questions Facing Utah Jazz After Disappointing 1-9 Start

The Utah Jazz are 1-9 through the first 10 games of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Yikes.

That's far from the record that many had expected this Jazz team to have at this point in the NBA calendar.

Between injuries, underwhelming performances, and questionable coaching decisions, Utah now sits as one of the league's biggest surprises (and disappointments) through 10 games of the year, and faces many issues to work through in order to get back on track in the games ahead.

Let's sort through three of the most notable burning questions that face this Jazz roster now that they've reached the end of their first 10-game sample size for the season:

Is There Any Hope for a Midseason Turnaround?

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the early sample size this season has given us, it's fair to simply question: is this salvageable for the Jazz?

And on the surface, it may not look like this Jazz team is anywhere close to becoming a competitive team.

They rank in the bottom five of the NBA for offensive and defensive rating, rank bottom five in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and turnovers, and are dealing with several key injuries to their rotation that hurt their ceiling in a big way as well.

The short-term outlook for the Jazz can't really be spun in a positive light. How can it? They're stuck in the middle of an eight-game losing streak, stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference. Even if they did rattle off a few wins in a row, being eight games under .500 puts Utah in a severe hole to climb out of for the months ahead.

But over the course of a long 82-game season, a lot can shift for this Jazz team that can help them turn things around. They'll get healthier, shooting splits will improve, and the roster will continue to jell with one another that could make them a Play-In candidate to watch in the second half of the season.

How long it'll take for those factors to turn in the Jazz's favor, though, remains to be seen. For now, this roster has been far from the product that was advertised initially heading into the season, and sets up for a ton of work to be done.

Will the Turnover Woes Ever Improve?

Oct 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) and Utah Jazz guard Josh Okogie (21) battle for a loose ball during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, the Jazz seem to yet again be falling into the troubling trend of emphasizing ball security and limiting turnovers; an issue that has plagued this offense for the entirety of Will Hardy's tenure in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz currently rank 26th in the NBA for turnovers allowed per night through 10 games (17.4). That puts Utah on pace for their fifth season in a row of ranking bottom five in the league for turnovers, and would be the team's highest turnover average in a season, if that number held up over the course of an entire year.

Sure, a roster with multiple growing young pieces like the Jazz's is prone to making those mistakes and turnovers, but this team has seen these struggles disrupt their offensive consistency night in and night out for the past several years. How is this issue not diagnosed and solved in year five of Hardy's time at the helm?

This feels like one of the more pressing game planning concerns that the Jazz need to address before they have any hopes of turning this ship around. Losing the possession battle can be a surefire way to lose a game on any given night, and Utah's fallen victim to that fate many times within their 1-9 start.

What's the Solution When the Roster Isn't Healthy?

Nov 4, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr., center, watches the game from the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have a good picture of what the Jazz need to do within their nightly game plan in order to get back on track and put a few wins on the board: limit turnovers, stay aggressive on the glass, and hope that shooting percentages can turn around from a slow start.

In theory, those tweaks to the game plan can become focal points for the Jazz over the coming weeks. But truly converting on those becomes much harder when Utah's rotation is dealing with as many injuries as they are right now.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to remain out for the next several weeks. Jusuf Nurkic is still sidelined until late November. Lauri Markkanen is still in and out of the lineup with his wrist issue, and Keyonte George just went down with an ankle injury in Sunday's game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

So how can the Jazz turn things around while without potentially four of their five starters in the lineup?

Well, it certainly isn't easy, but the best course of action might be to lean on the remaining young pieces within the rotation: particularly guys like Darryn Peterson, Ace Bailey, and Brice Sensabaugh.

Those three can help keep the offensive side of the ball alive while down multiple top scorers, and the more comfortable they can get in the Jazz's lineup with a bigger share of the workload, the better it is for Utah's long-term aspirations.

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