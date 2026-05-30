Utah Jazz Rumors: Cameron Boozer Emerging as No. 2 Pick Candidate

When surveying around the NBA landscape leading up to the 2026 draft, the general consensus will tell you that the Utah Jazz are most likely to land on one of two players with their second-overall pick on the board between AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.

However, it seems like Duke's Cameron Boozer is starting to pick up steam as someone who could be in real consideration for that second-overall pick, and possibly even the number one pick to the Washington Wizards.

Cameron Boozer In Play as Top 1 or 2 Pick?

The latest buzz around Boozer comes from DraftExpress analyst Jonathan Givony during a recent appearance on FS1's The Herd, who broke down the appeal behind Boozer within NBA front offices, even going as far as to say that he'll be getting some real consideration for a top one- or two-pick.

"If you talk to the analytics people in NBA front offices who have a lot of influence these days, 100% of them have Cam Boozer number one at the top of their draft model," Givony said.

"Cam Boozer is the real deal. Teams drafting at one and two are giving him a very hard look in this draft, even if it might not be the public sentiment."

Cam Boozer will be a 20-10 guy from day one and pushes for an All-Star nod as a rookie. Got into that and more hot draft takes with Jason McIntyre on the Herd. pic.twitter.com/UnefIbHwqk — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 30, 2026

The appeal behind guys like Dybantsa and Peterson is easy to see. Dybantsa is a lengthy, versatile scoring wing that NBA front offices dream of being able to get on their roster, while Peterson's two-way upside as a high-impact player on both ends makes him a serious contender for that number-one pick as well.

But Boozer, who's often been viewed as the third-best prospect in the class between the three, can't be overlooked as one of the top talents in the class either. In many drafts, he'd be a clear-cut prospect to be the number-one selection off the board.

He might not have the standout athleticism or pop as the latter two prospects, but he's a well-rounded, NBA-ready forward who's been successful, winning player at every level of basketball he's played thus far.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Last season at Duke, Boozer finished his freshman season averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 55.6% from the field. So there's no question he has the college production and proven versatility on both ends to warrant the confidence in his fit as a pro.

He's also got NBA pedigree that might add even further appeal to his fit at the next level, considering his father, Carlos Boozer, made his mark as a 13-year veteran, even playing six of those seasons with the Jazz (and is also currently part of Utah's scouting staff).

With all of that in mind, he's very much at least in that discussion to be a top-two pick off the board, which means for the Jazz, they're bound to be taking a deep look at him in the weeks before they're on the clock.

And if they truly do see him as the best player on the board, they might just pull the trigger to take him.

Does Boozer Really Fit With This Jazz Roster?

There is some concern about how his fit might look in a Jazz lineup that already has a three-man frontcourt pretty well-established for next season.

Implementing Boozer to a lineup of Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Walker Kessler could be seen as a logjam to some.

At the same time, adding him onboard does tend to also provide another layer of depth and optionality to one of the best frontcourts in the league as-is, so maybe the fit isn't as complicated as it seems on the surface.

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) interacts with center Walker Kessler (24) and guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) after a basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Jazz front office has made their intention for this draft clear, though: they're going to take the best available player at the second pick, and they'll figure out how to make them fit on the team down the line.

That means, if Boozer really is seen as the top prospect available on the board, the chances are far from 0% that he'll be wearing a Jazz hat by the end of draft night.

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