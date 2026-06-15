What Darryn Peterson's Wizards-Only Workout Means for the Jazz

The NBA world was hit with an eye-catching news update less than two weeks out from the 2026 NBA Draft as it relates to the top of the board.

That intel surrounded Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, who, according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Jeremy Woo, is deciding to only take part in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards, and doesn’t plan to grant anyone else a meeting in the days ahead.

That means he won't be visiting the Utah Jazz or any other team outside of the one that holds the top pick in the draft.

Developments ahead of the June 23-24 NBA draft: BYU's AJ Dybantsa has conducted formal visits with both the Washington Wizards (No. 1) and Utah Jazz (No. 2) while Kansas' Darryn Peterson only visited the Wizards and does not plan to grant anyone else a meeting, sources tell me… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2026

It's certainly an interesting draft wrinkle that could have ripple effects on how the top of the board shakes out––and it definitely could have some implications for what could be in store for the Jazz when it comes time to make their second-overall pick.

Let's break down what it all means from the Jazz's perspective as we near closer to draft day:

Darryn Peterson Could Have Real Shot to Land No. 1

While draft workouts aren't the biggest indicator of what a team's intentions will be, Peterson's hesitancy to visit with anyone but the Wizards may be a subtle hint that he expects (or perhaps wants) to be the first pick off the board. Because what top prospect doesn't want to be the first-overall pick?

The idea isn't too outlandish for Peterson to be the number-one pick either.

He's largely been viewed as 1 and 1A in terms of top prospects in the class next to Dybantsa, and possesses some of the highest offensive upside at the top of the board. Any team with a chance to grab him as a cornerstone for the future of their backcourt would be elated to do so.

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

His medical concern from last season at Kansas have been a lingering worry for some, but they've also been a non-issue for others, especially as more information surrounding his health has continued to show positive developments in recent weeks.

So if he does check that box in terms of health and availability for the Wizards, and they like what he brings to the table in terms of talent as the number-one prospect, maybe he actually does end up as the first pick off the board, and not Dybantsa.

That would then, by consequence, leave Dybantsa there for the Jazz at number two; a prospect they would almost certainly have no qualms in selecting, and might just make for their best-case scenario considering he's been the name most connected to Utah since they got lucky in last month's lottery.

If Peterson Doesn't Go No. 1, It Won't Mean Much for Utah

But let's say the limited workout availability doesn't mean much for the Wizards' decision-making process––which could very well be the case––the Jazz won't flinch in taking Peterson at number two if he's the prospect they covet, even if he's not coming into the building for a visit.

Just look at how the Jazz attacked last year's draft with the fifth-overall pick: Ace Bailey and his then-representation had sights on landing with the Wizards at the sixth pick, decided not to work out with any other team besides Washington, and Utah still took a chance on him with their selection one spot ahead of them.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That decision ended up working well within their favor. Bailey has now become a fixture for the future on the Jazz's roster, landed on All-Rookie Second-Team after a successful first year, and all of that pre-draft chatter didn't amount to much at all in the end.

So if Peterson is the Jazz's guy, they'll have no trouble taking the same approach they did with Bailey one year later.

Pre-draft workouts don't make or break a player's chances of landing with a certain team, and especially not for Utah. Neither Bailey nor Walter Clayton Jr. worked out for the Jazz leading up to their eventual selection in last year's draft, and this year might end up being no different.

The workout piece of the equation does make things just a little bit more interesting in the days leading up to a highly anticipated draft, no doubt.

But for the Jazz, no matter who the Wizards opt to go with at the first pick, whether that be Peterson or Dybantsa, they're walking out of the draft as winners. They'll be able to secure a potential franchise-changer either way.

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