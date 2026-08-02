Every Move the Utah Jazz Made This Offseason: Signings, Trades, Departures

The Utah Jazz are now a month removed from the start of this offseason's free agency period. And based on how their roster currently stands, there's a good chance that their current roster in place is how it'll look by the time opening night rolls around in October.

And while it was mainly a quiet offseason on the Jazz's part, several notable roster moves were made throughout the last several weeks to give this group a much different look from the way they ended last season.

Let's sort through just how the Jazz's roster has changed throughout this offseason by diving into their draft, free agent additions, and departures faced across this summer:

Draft Picks

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darryn Peterson (R1, P2): The Jazz didn't have any second-round picks to use in this year's draft, so they were instead left with their lone second-overall pick of Darryn Peterson––which already looks to be nothing short of a franchise-changing addition to this roster.



Peterson will be a franchise cornerstone in the Jazz's backcourt for years to come, a complement next to Keyonte George who can work on and off the ball, and could even be Utah's leading scorer in just a few years’ time.

Signings

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie (20) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jusuf Nurkic - $22/2Y: The Jazz made sure to bring back their veteran big man, Jusuf Nurkic, who they traded for earlier last offseason in exchange for Collin Sexton, and has proven to be a pleasant surprise in their frontcourt as a connector on the offensive end as a playmaker and a screener, along with being a plus-rebounder.



While Nurkic was projected to be more of a backup-level piece behind Walker Kessler before the motions of this offseason unraveled, he might just be the Jazz's day one starter at center by the time opening night rolls around.

Jaxson Hayes - $12M/2Y: After news broke that Kessler was out of the fold for Utah, the front office quickly scrambled to find a depth piece in their frontcourt by adding Jaxson Hayes on a two-year deal. Hayes is far from a consistent, starting-level five, but he can play backup minutes in a pinch.



He's not the strongest defender or rebounder like the Jazz could certainly use in their frontcourt, but he's a strong finisher on the inside, averaging over 74% from the field last season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Josh Okogie - $12M/2Y: In an effort to shore up the Jazz's perimeter defense, the front office went out to bring in Josh Okogie by using some of their mid-level exceptions, who fit exactly what Utah needed on the wing this summer.



He brings length, experience, a much-needed defensive skillset, and can be a floor spacer that can make him of use on both ends of the floor, and a consistent rotational player to get end-of-bench minutes.

Mo Bamba - $7.2/2Y: The Jazz went out to bring back a familiar face in their frontcourt, Mo Bamba, after the dust had settled for most of their offseason moves. Bamba was a part of Utah's preseason roster before the 2025-26 season, and was on a 10-day contract in the middle of the year as well.



One note about Bamba's contract that sticks out: it's non-guaranteed heading into the regular season. $500,000 is guaranteed if he's on the opening night roster, and will be fully guaranteed if on the roster come January 10th.

Departures

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) brings the ball up the court against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Kessler - LAL: The biggest departure of the Jazz's offseason is, of course, their defensive anchor, Walker Kessler. Utah shipped him to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, and landed first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030.



The Jazz were able to not only capitalize on the loss of Kessler by claiming multiple first-rounders and swaps, but also avoid paying him $130 million over four years, which is what the Lakers wound up paying him. A short-term loss for a long-term gain.

Kevin Love - TBD: After spending a year with the Jazz following his trade from the Miami Heat last offseason, there was a chance that Kevin Love could find his way back to the roster for a second season. He had nothing but good things to say about the franchise and made it clear he'd come back for a second year if the team was willing.



So far this offseason, though, the Jazz haven't extended that opportunity his way. That could change in the weeks ahead, considering Bamba is on a non-guaranteed contract, but there's also a slim chance Love has played his final minutes in the NBA.

Bez Mbeng - TBD: The Jazz had brought on Bez Mbeng for a couple of 10-day contracts at the end of last season before deciding to sign him to a two-year deal at the end of the season. That led to him appearing for the team in the summer league, yet Utah also decided to decline his team option for the 2026-27 season.

Hayden Gray - TBD: A short-term member of last year's Jazz roster, Hayden Gray played one game with Utah in the final game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team signed him to a two-year deal at the end of the year, but declined his team option this summer.

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