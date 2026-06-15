It looks like we have some new information regarding why Kansas guard Darryn Peterson won't be working out for the Utah Jazz this week.

And that reason, at the very least, makes the landscape for what to expect at the top of the draft a bit more interesting than what's largely been expected since the fallout of last month's lottery.

Why Darryn Peterson Canceled Workout With the Jazz

According to a fresh piece of news from Jazz insider Ben Anderson of KSL Sports, the reason for Peterson's decision to only work out for the Washington Wizards isn't for any distaste of playing for Utah; it's because he and his camp are "very confident" that he'll be the number-one pick.

"Sources told KSL Sports that Peterson’s camp is 'very confident they are going #1,' prompting the change in this week’s plans," Anderson reports. "Despite that expectation, there has been 'plenty of communication' between the Jazz and Peterson, and the Kansas guard was not 'trying to avoid Utah at all."

"Teams often know the likely top overall pick entering the final week before the draft. As of Monday, Peterson’s decision to cancel his workout with the Jazz, while Dybantsa maintained his visit, suggests a shift at the top of the draft."

It's not exactly a surefire confirmation that Peterson will be the first pick off the board.

Prospect workouts aren't an exact science when it comes to breaking down which players will fall where throughout the draft. Just look at how the Jazz ended up approaching last year's draft when they took Ace Bailey at pick five and Walter Clayton at 18; neither of whom didn't visit Utah for a workout.

But the sheer confidence from Peterson's camp to be the first pick off the board to the point where they've declined a meeting with the Jazz does raise some eyebrows, and might be a subtle indication that the Wizards may actually select the Kansas guard with the number-one pick.

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It's a bit of a shift from what the belief has been surrounding the Wizards' plans at pick one the weeks leading up to the draft, with expectations largely honed in on BYU's AJ Dybantsa being the guy to pin in for that selection.

However, it's also been suggested by various scouts and experts throughout the draft process that he's not a total lock to end up in the top spot.

Peterson, before his injury woes flared up during his past season at Kansas, has been viewed as a possibility to be the number-one prospect in the class as well.

His offensive skillset, paired with his two-way upside, makes him a tantalizing guard prospect for any team looking for a cornerstone in the backcourt.

If the Wizards don't see any cause for concern around his availability, and truly see him as a better prospect than Dybantsa, that could leave him as the first name off the board later this month, and thus leave the Jazz to choose between Dybantsa or Cameron Boozer for that second-overall selection.

If Peterson Is Off the Board, Who Might the Jazz Take?

The Jazz have had both Boozer and Dybantsa in the building for a workout, as opposed to Peterson, who seems to be steering clear of one.

Both have their respective intriguing traits as a blue-chip prospect that could leave Utah with a tough choice of who they might prefer if Peterson is off the table.

However, it is worth noting that previous reports have indicated a whole lot of interest stemming from the Jazz regarding Dybantsa. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote about Utah's intrigue in the BYU product back in May, calling it the "worst-kept secret around the NBA."

"The Utah Jazz want AJ Dybantsa. This is the worst-kept draft secret around the NBA, other than the Sacramento Kings wanting Darius Acuff Jr," Siegel said.

"Although the Jazz do have the assets to put together a lucrative trade offer for the No. 1 pick, it doesn't appear (at least as of right now) that owner Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge, and Austin Ainge will be willing to sacrifice Ace Bailey and a slew of draft picks to move up and guarantee themselves Dybantsa."

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Whether that fit of Dybantsa to Utah actually materializes, or is simply just draft smoke, remains to be seen. The same can be said about Peterson's hesitancy to visit Utah with expectations that he'll be a Wizard by the end of draft night.

But needless to say, the new developments do tend to make the top of the board look a bit more unpredictable than what we once thought. Time will tell how it all pans out.

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