How Jaren Jackson Jr. Could Lead Utah Jazz to Draft Cameron Boozer

With less than a week to go before the Utah Jazz make their long-awaited decision final for their second-overall pick, the speculation continues to unfold about who might be the prospect they ultimately end up selecting.

And in the midst of the buzzing rumors that have surfaced across recent days, Duke forward Cameron Boozer appears to be gaining some traction for that second-overall spot for a multitude of reasons.

One of those reasons, though, might be because of how Boozer could theoretically fit in the Jazz's frontcourt next to their blockbuster trade acquisition of Jaren Jackson Jr. from earlier this year.

Jazz Like Cameron Boozer's Fit Next to Jaren Jackson Jr.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon on a recent episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast, the Jazz are looking at Boozer "hard" as a candidate for their number-two pick.

Not only because of the talent he offers as one of the best prospects in the class, but due to how he can mesh as a complement next to Jackson Jr.

"I do think they're looking at Boozer hard," MacMahon said. "And part of that evaluation is: Jaren Jackson Jr.'s flaw playing the five–– and I'm not saying he'd start there, but playing there–– is that he's a poor rebounder for a five. Well, Boozer would really mitigate that concern, because he's a really strong rebounder for a four, right?"

"Boozer as a four-part of the concern is: 'Well, you really need a rim protector alongside him. Obviously, Jaren Jackson Jr. is an elite rim protector. So, you can see them as a great complementary duo. I'm not saying that's how they would start, but just playing significant minutes together.”

You can see the basis of logic when it comes to that on-court fit that could be stemming from the Jazz's front office, if they really are enamored with Boozer as a candidate at second overall. The more intel that surfaces in the days leading up to the draft, that possibility becomes more and more real.

Of course, team fit shouldn't take priority over talent when drafting as high as the Jazz are in this year's draft. Best player available is always a fail-safe approach to walk out of the draft as winners.

But that strong fit on the roster and the lineup combinations that a prospect can provide does tend to be an added bonus if the Jazz love what Boozer brings to the table.

Jackson Jr. fits the mold of a defensive centerpiece who can guard on the perimeter and at the rim, while Boozer fills the need of a rebounder and scoring presence next to him in the frontcourt as a near-perfect complement.

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) reacts against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The two make for a unique, but strong fit to pair together in certain lineups. And by adding him to the lineup, it's a combination in the frontcourt that can still work, whether or not Walker Kessler is back in the mix next season.

While Boozer's An Appealing Fit, Jazz Have Options

However, pairing Boozer in their existing frontcourt is far from the only strong fit the Jazz could have from the prospects they'll be choosing from at pick two.

For someone like Darryn Peterson––someone who's been deemed perhaps the best lineup fit for Utah––could be the perfect two-guard next to Keyonte George in the backcourt who offers another ball-handler and scorer to turn towards, and also someone who projects as a high-upside defender.

Even someone like AJ Dybantsa has a lot of intriguing qualities in that regard. He has ideal length and size to match up with the Jazz's big, lengthy lineup as is, and pairs that with an elite offensive skillset that could make him into a go-to scoring option for the foreseeable future.

Simply put, the Jazz have a lot of optionality at their disposal leading into next week's draft. And we may not truly know which direction they'll end up going (or prefer to go) until the Washington Wizards land on their choice at the number-one pick.

At the very least, though, it sets the stage for what will be a thrilling, and a little bit of an unpredictable, draft night for the Jazz.

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