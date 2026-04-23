How AJ Dybantsa Would Fit Into the Utah Jazz's Lineup

Just over two weeks away from the NBA lottery taking shape in Chicago, the league got official word that projected top pick AJ Dybantsa would be officially declaring for this year's draft after one year at BYU.

BYU's AJ Dybantsa has declared for the NBA Draft. He's the potential top overall pick after averaging 25.5 ppg at BYU during a spectacular freshman year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 23, 2026

For every team in the league with a chance in the lottery, it's big news to be had. And it's especially so for the Utah Jazz, who hold top-five odds of landing that coveted top spot, but also sit right down the road from Dybantsa's alma mater.

Throughout the pre-draft process, connecting both Utah and BYU's stars has been easy to do. And if the Jazz have any luck in the lottery next month, that chatter will get even louder as a possibility once the draft is officially here.

So it begs the question of what exactly Dybantsa's fit looks like with the Jazz in the event that luck is in their favor come lottery time.

And just by imagining that possibility, the fit is certainly an exciting one.

What Dybantsa Brings to the Table

Dybantsa stands out as a lengthy 6-foot-9, offensive threat with a near 7-foot wingspan who's got an elite combination of athleticism and skill that makes him an instant needle-mover for any team lucky to land him.

AJ Dybantsa has a freaky combo of skills and athleticism...



Guys that are 6'9 aren't supposed to move like this. Spicy shotmaking upside. ELITE at getting to the line. Underrated passer. All the ingredients for a future offensive star + defensive upside. pic.twitter.com/0tDX6D4BOj https://t.co/COdI2El7ad — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) April 2, 2026

He has great creation ability for his size that projects him to be a versatile, modern star wing at the NBA level, and a player in the mold of someone you can build a franchise around as a clear top three pick, if not higher.

Dybantsa still needs to work on his three-point consistency and defensive ability to truly maximize his ceiling, but with the right surrounding situation, could develop him into a real impact player on both ends.

How Dybantsa Fits Into the Jazz's Lineup

The funny part about Dybantsa's initial fit with the Jazz, as impactful as he would be for their future trajectory, is that he might actually have trouble carving out a role in the starting five— at least initially.

From how the Jazz's starting five projects to shake out for opening night in October, it would take a major shake-up to the roster to change those expectations.

Keyonte George and Ace Bailey will round out their backcourt with another summer of development, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be back healthy at both forward spots, and Walker Kessler will man the middle at the five, so long as he's re-signed to a new deal in restricted free agency.

Between the Jazz's extended chemistry and experience in the starting lineup, and how Utah has operated with a highly touted rookie like Ace Bailey as recently as this past season, Will Hardy hasn't hesitated to take his time in developing the young talent on his roster.

Nov 21, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) dribbles the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That could mean, at least for his first season in the fold, Dybantsa operates as a premier sixth man and potent offensive spark, who can also play in closing rotations and various lineup combinations on a nightly basis.

Soon enough, though, Dybantsa would almost certainly play his way into a consistent starter, pairing next to Bailey as a two-man scoring tandem on the wing, and be a difference-making duo for the Jazz's future endeavors when paired with their surrounding infrastructure.

Simply put, the Jazz would love to make their Dybantsa dreams come to a reality. But it'll all have to start with just a little bit of luck coming their way come draft lottery night, scheduled for Sunday, May 10th at 1 PM MT.

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