Utah Jazz Sign Mo Bamba to 2-Year Contract: What It Means

The Utah Jazz have made another free agent signing to their roster a little over a week into free agency opening. And this time, it's a familiar face coming onboard for a multi-year deal.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Jazz have agreed to a two-year deal with veteran center Mo Bamba.

Free agent center Mo Bamba has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VKJeN38d8c — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2026

The terms of the deal have yet to be announced; how much money the Jazz are paying out to Bamba, whether or not the contract is fully guaranteed, or if the contract has any option outs in the second year. Those will be released in due time.

However, what we do know is that it'll be a traditional contract for Bamba to come aboard through the 2028 season–– considering he's ineligible for a two-way deal at this point in his career–– and for the meantime, fills out Utah's final spot on the 15-man roster heading into the start of the regular season in October.

Let's break down what the Jazz's thought process might be for the front office with this signing, and what it could mean moving forward this offseason:

Why the Jazz Signed Mo Bamba to the Roster

Following the Jazz's signing of Josh Okogie a few days ago, Utah had just one final spot to fill out onto their roster heading into next season to give themselves a full 18-man unit; 15 traditional contracts, and three-two way deals.

And with that roster vacancy, the Jazz clearly wanted to add to their depth in the frontcourt––specifically at their center position.

The rationale in doing so is clear to see: after Walker Kessler had been dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Jazz felt like they needed to add another contributor at the center spot to fill out some of his minutes.

Before signing Bamba, the Jazz had done just that by signing Jusuf Nurkic to a new two-year deal for $22 million, who has previous chemistry with their roster and provides quality rebounding and playmaking ability.

They also brought in former Lakers center Jaxson Hayes on a two-year deal to be a depth option who's a nice offensive presence on the interior, and will likely be their second-string big man behind Nurkic.

Bamba, though, is another familiar option that Utah can add to the back-end of their roster as more of a third-string center who's got experience with this young Jazz roster and can fill in minutes at the five in a pinch.

What Bamba Brings to the Table

Bamba had a couple of stints with the Jazz this past season. He was on Utah's preseason roster before being cut ahead of the regular season and joining their G League team, the Salt Lake City Stars. Then, he signed a pair of two-way deals following the All-Star break to appear in two total games.

In those two games, Bamba put together an average of 5.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 19 minutes a night.

Mar 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (11) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His best showing came from a March 5th game against the Washington Wizards, where he finished with 6 points on 50% shooting with 12 rebounds; his highest rebound total in a game dating back to 2023.

Now, Bamba will get a chance to have a bit of a long-term stay in Utah for the season, and potentially the next two seasons, on the horizon.

He offers solid size for the position with his 7-foot frame and 7-foot-10 wingspan, solid upside on the defensive end, and might have a few years ahead of him as a rotation-level big man if he can show out in his opportunities with the Jazz, given that he's only 28 years old.

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