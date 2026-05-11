The Utah Jazz hit big in this year's draft lottery.

After jumping up from the fourth-best odds to the number-two pick, the door is wide open for the Jazz to find a difference-maker atop the draft in one of the more highly acclaimed incoming classes in recent memory.

There are four clear names rising to the top as the best candidates available: AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson, and Cameron Boozer, who appear all but certain to be the first names off the board later this June. But which of those illustrious four would be the best for the Jazz to target?

In reality, there might not be a wrong choice for the Jazz to pursue. But let's sort through a quick big board, sorting out the Jazz's best four options ranked one through four.

1. Darryn Peterson | G, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) jogs back after making a three-pointer against Houston Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 198 lbs | Wingspan: 6'9" | Age: 19.4

Many have called for Dybantsa, the BYU phenom, to find himself as the number-one pick off the board in June. But when looking at the tape and projecting what an on-court fit looks like for the Jazz, there's definitely a case for Kansas guard Darryn Peterson to be the top target in the entire class.

The pre-draft noise surrounding Peterson has been loud, and at times, worrisome. He suffered from lingering injury issues with Kansas that would eventually bubble up into controversy surrounding his motor and now a bit of a bizarre creatine story to pair with, and has left many to cool off the hype regarding his status as the number-one guy.

And those will be factors the Jazz take note of in their scouting process. But big-picture-wise, that still might not deter them from selecting Peterson.

As a dynamic scoring option with a gifted shot-making ability and great touch at the rim, paired with positive athleticism and length to create an impact on the defense end, he's an elite two-way guard prospect NBA GMs dream of having the opportunity to land.

If Dybantsa ultimately goes one, the Jazz should have no problems landing on Peterson at two, who can slot next to Keyonte George as a running mate in the backcourt, and add a coveted spark on both ends of the floor––but especially defensively.

2. AJ Dybantsa | F, BYU

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the first half against the Utah Utes at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 217 lbs | Wingspan: 7'0" | Age: 19.4

In a bit of a 1-1A situation, AJ Dybantsa falls second on my board behind Peterson, though make no mistake that he's one of the more appealing prospects the league has been faced with this decade.

Dybantsa has a combination of NBA-ready size and scoring versatility on the wing that can make him a dangerously valuable piece at the next level. He gets to the rim with force, can be a high-level shot-maker and creator in the mid-range, and has standout playmaking ability that shows up in his nearly four assists a night with BYU.

He's not a perfect prospect. His shot from deep still needs some tweaks, having shot just 33% during his one year in college, and he has strides to make defensively as well to unlock his true two-way potential. Refining both traits to have a positive impact in both facets is pretty imperative to any prospect’s success transitioning to the pros.

But those traits, while critical, can come around at the next level with the right development.

You can't teach measurables standing 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan. So for any team that's lucky enough to get him, especially if the Jazz stumbled upon him at two or a trade to one, they've got a chance to work with a unique ball of clay who could be bound for NBA stardom.

3. Cameron Boozer | F, Duke

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 252 lbs | Wingspan: 7'1" | Age: 18.9

Even Cameron Boozer, who many have dubbed the de facto third-best option on the board, isn't out of play for the Jazz at two. He might not even be out of play in terms of being the best prospect in the class.

Boozer's a winning player with NBA-level physicals as an 18-year-old, and can create value in a ton of different ways on the floor–– whether that be scoring, rebounding, or even being a highly-acclaimed passer for his size, the Blue Devil (and son of Jazz scout Carlos Boozer) has multiple routes to be an impactful pro.

What might hold him back from being any higher than three on the board is just how the high ceiling projects to be for both hyper athletes and offensive juggernauts Dybantsa and Peterson in their respective NBA roles in comparison.

Boozer still needs to develop his offensive arsenal to be a more dangerous threat in spacing the floor, but it feels pretty likely that he'll navigate his way into a top three spot, whether that be for Utah or one spot below him at three, once the draft arrives in June.

4. Caleb Wilson | F, North Carolina

Feb 21, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 210 lbs | Wingspan: 7'0" | Age: 19.9

Wilson is certainly a fun, explosive prospect to watch, and perhaps the one on this list with the most highlight-level plays, and showcased the most eye-catching athleticism throughout their one year of college hoops.

But there's a lot more projection to be done with the UNC forward's fit as a pro compared to the other three, more polished options ahead of him.

He still needs to find value offensively beyond just the rim, which especially relies on him working through his three-point shot, as he finished with a 25.9% clip from beyond the arc last season.

If Wilson can expand his offensive game to be a threat across multiple areas of the floor, he'll be a high-level starter, and maybe even an All-Star coming out of this class. But he still feels like a clear number-four guy behind the other three elite prospects ahead of him.

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