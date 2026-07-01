Jazz Determined to Keep Walker Kessler Despite Lakers Interest

All of the talk surrounding the Utah Jazz around free agency has been focused on what's to come for their restricted free agent center, Walker Kessler.

Without coming to an agreement on a new contract before the start of free agency, Kessler has since gone to the open market with hopes of trying to find a better deal from another suitor, with the Los Angeles Lakers emerging at the front of the line for teams with the cap space to pursue him.

But despite Kessler now taking meetings and receiving what seem to be lucrative offers from other teams, it still seems like the Jazz are determined to keep their defensive anchor, even if the cost is significant.

Utah Jazz Still Expected to Match Any Offer Sheet for Kessler

NBA insider Jake Fisher reported on The Stein Line that while the Lakers' "top summer target" is indeed Kessler, all signs seem to point towards the Jazz being ready to match any offer sheet that comes in for their big man.

"It's perhaps the league's worst-kept secret by now: Jazz restricted free agent center Walker Kessler has been widely presumed to be the Lakers' top summer target," Fisher wrote. "Sources with knowledge of Utah's thinking have been steadfast in the belief that the Jazz are determined to match any eventual offer sheet for Kessler. That's even after Utah acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. and his considerable contract from Memphis in February to play alongside Lauri Markkanen."

While unable to come to an agreement on a new contract before the start of free agency, the Jazz's interest in keeping Kessler aboard as a key piece of their future has remained consistent. His fit with Utah's timeline and his skillset as a stout rim protector make him a highly impactful piece for this team's success both now and moving forward.

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) celebrates after his slam dunk during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But based on the offers that seem to be coming in for Kessler, doubt began to creep in surrounding the Jazz's willingness to match the high offer sheet that might develop from another suitor––likely being the Lakers.

Despite Kessler's Steep Offers, Jazz Might Not Budge

The Athletic's Tony Jones reported on Tuesday that Kessler has received offers in the "mid-to-high 30's" in the meetings he was a part of during the opening of free agency.

If that's the case, such an annual value would creep significantly higher than Utah's initial offer of around $140 million over five years, which would sit at $28 million per seaon.

Utah Jazz restricted free agent Walker Kessler has had meetings with a couple of teams and is headed to another meeting, league sources tell The Athletic. He holds multiple offers in the mid to high 30’s annually, along with structure of his choice, including player options — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 30, 2026

Those incoming offers might not be scaring off the Jazz at all, though. Utah and their decision-makers in the front office seem to covet his skillset and value to this roster immensely, and might not be willing to let him go, even at a number that spans a lot higher than what they had in mind.

Matching that deal at all costs might also rule out the idea of a sign-and-trade that could also be in play, if Kessler were to accept an offer sheet elsewhere. That route could allow the Jazz to recoup some assets in return by allowing him to join another team instead of him departing Utah for nothing.

But if the front office is truly committed to matching whatever offer sheet he receives and accepts, perhaps that option isn't at the top of their agenda: they want to continue building with Kessler in the fold, and are willing to do what it takes to make that happen.

Once free agency moratorium ends on July 6th, and teams are officially able to submit their offer sheets in stone, then we might get a bit more clarity on what the Jazz's plans might be. For now, though, the prevailing expectation still remains that Kessler will be back in Utah by the time next season rolls around.

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