The 4 Possible Outcomes for Utah Jazz, Walker Kessler in Free Agency

The Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler continue to be in disagreement as it relates to the big man's pending free agency situation.

According to a recent report from The Athletic's Sam Amick, Kessler is seemingly "at odds" with the Jazz organization after being unable to reach an agreement on an extension before the 2025-26 season, leading to the 24-year-old considering a future outside of Utah as a result.

Walker Kessler is reportedly frustrated with the Jazz front office after not receiving an extension offer last summer and over how his upcoming restricted free agency is being handled, per @sam_amick pic.twitter.com/61o0lyZpQ8 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 15, 2026

It's not the first time there's been reported tension from Kessler's camp surrounding his contract situation.

Before this past season even started, the Jazz big man made it clear during his media day presser that he was "frustrated" to not have a contract in place, sparking the initial speculation of whether there seriously were any questions to be had surrounding his long-term future with the team.

To this point, Kessler and Utah still have more than enough runway to find terms on a new deal. But with how the landscape stands, it's not exactly a surefire bet that the big man will be back in a Jazz jersey by the time next season rolls around.

With that in mind, let's take a deeper look at four possibilities of how the Jazz's situation surrounding Kessler's free agency could pan out, and weigh the likelihood of each.

1. Jazz & Kessler Reach Agreement OR Utah Matches Offer Sheet

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and center Walker Kessler (24) react to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Despite the bubbling drama between Kessler and the Jazz, the most favorable possibility hasn't changed much: the two sides will find a middle ground once free agency opens, and if he signs an offer sheet elsewhere, Utah will match that number, even if it's a higher cost than they had in mind.

The key here is the fact that Kessler is a restricted free agent. If he were unrestricted, the landscape might be a bit different, and the big man would have the freedom to find a new home elsewhere without Utah having a chance to match any incoming offer from another team.

But Utah wants to keep their young big man around, even if the lack of an extension in place reads differently on the surface. Having his restricted rights gives the Jazz a ton of leverage to retain him and match any offer that another team throws his way. The two sides just have a disagreement on what he's truly worth.

The best route for the two sides to find out the true verdict of whether or not Kessler is worth more than what Utah is offering is for him to seek out a better deal on the market.

If Kessler can strike a higher number, the Jazz will get an opportunity to match that offer sheet, and probably will. If he can't find a higher number, Utah and his representation can ultimately come to an agreement between themselves.

Of every option on the board as it relates to Kessler's situation, this outcome feels like the most probable.

Chance of Happening: 75%

2. Kessler Signs a Qualifying Offer Worth $14.1M

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) celebrates after his slam dunk during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

This one is interesting. Let's say the Jazz and Kessler can't come to terms on a new contract number, and maybe Kessler can't find another team to offer his aspired deal.

Kessler could then sign a qualifying offer for one year at a little over $14 million that can lead him to unrestricted free agency next summer, not have the looming possibility of the Jazz matching his deal, can then boost his value across a healthy season, then sign somewhere else a year from now.

There are pros and cons to this approach from Kessler. On one hand, if Kessler is truly at odds with his future in Utah, taking this route can give him a pathway to depart elsewhere next summer, while also finding a better total contract number from what's available right now.

On another, there is underlying risk in going into next season on an expiring deal.

If he falls into injury trouble like he did this year and in years past, finding that multi-year deal creeping over $100 million in total value could be easier said than done. He'd also be playing next season for around half as much money as he would if he were to just re-sign on a new deal with Utah this summer.

Keep this option in the back of mind as a slim possibility.

Chance of Happening: 15%

3. Jazz Let Kessler Walk in Free Agency

Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This feels like the most unlikely option that the Jazz have on their hands.

Based on how highly Utah has valued Kessler in the past, and the multiple trade inquiries they've rebuffed in order to retain him as their defensive anchor of the future, letting him go for nothing would be total asset mismanagement.

Sure, the price will be high in order to keep him onboard for a multi-year deal; it's why the Jazz and Kessler have yet to find agreeable terms, because his representation knows what a young, defensive-minded big man like Kessler could net on his second contract.

Yet, Utah is trying to balance his soon-to-be hefty contract with the cap obligations they already have on the books. Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be worth over $45 million on the books for next year alone, and Kessler's upcoming deal will only add to that total value of their frontcourt.

But, while pricey, it'd arguably be a worse outcome for the Jazz to lose Kessler for nothing than it would be to keep him on a contract that's deemed a bit steeper than expected––even if it's around $35 million annually or higher.

Simply put, don't expect Utah to lose out on him without anything coming back in return.

Chance of Happening: 2.5%

4. Jazz Find Sign & Trade for Kessler

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (right) speak before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That leads us to the third outcome that could be in play for the Jazz, and one that's flown a bit under-the-radar: a sign-and-trade.

Sign-and-trades aren't always the most frequent outcome for free agents, and especially restricted free agents. But it’s an option on the table that allows the Jazz to not exactly lose out on Kessler for nothing, but still avoid paying him a contract that they're not willing to pay out long-term.

Granted, it's still a more likely scenario that the Jazz would pay Kessler on a new deal before deciding to lose him in a sign-and-trade that would net them less of a return than they would've received this time last offseason. It's another example, while not as egregious, of asset mismanagement.

Kessler is a core piece of the Jazz's future. He'll be key in Utah establishing a defensive presence they've lacked for years now, and is a picture-perfect fit in the frontcourt next to Markkanen and Jackson Jr.

Unless the relationship between Kessler and the Jazz were to be totally fractured, this is a possible, but unlikely scenario that leaves Utah with at least one more direction to turn in a "break glass in case of emergency" type of deal.

Chance of Happening: 7.5%

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!