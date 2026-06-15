Utah Jazz Ready to Match Any Offer to Re-Sign Walker Kessler

Perhaps the biggest storyline revolving around the Utah Jazz this offseason––outside of what their decision might be for the number-two pick in the draft––has been what will be in store for Walker Kessler's restricted free agency situation.

Kessler, the Jazz's young cornerstone at the center postion, is due for a pay raise this offseason with his four-year rookie deal officially expiring.

As to how much that next contract may be has been largely up in the air. Several numbers have been thrown out in the lead-up to next month's free agency, whether it be as low as $25 million per year, or some expectations creeping as high as $40 million annually.

However, it seems like no matter how high that number might inevitably be for Kessler, the Jazz are prepared to empty their pockets for their defensive anchor of the future.

Jazz Expected to Match Any Offer Sheet for Walker Kessler?

According to The Athletic's Dan Woike, the expectation around the league when it comes to the Jazz and Kessler's free agency is pretty simple: no matter what the offer sheet is for him, Utah will be ready to match it.

"The expectation around the league is that the Utah Jazz will match any offer sheet Walker Kessler receives, and executives hold a similar view regarding Detroit and Jalen Duren..."

In reality, there's been little doubt that the Jazz are ready to do what it takes to keep their big man onboard for a long-term deal since it was known he'd be hitting restricted free agency this summer. This only cements that expectation further.

Both sides tried to work something out before the 2025-26 season kicked off, but inevitably failed to do so. However, even without coming to terms on an agreement, the Jazz's feelings around how Kessler fits into the future of their frontcourt haven’t changed one bit.

Not only is he a pivotal piece for Utah's aspired defensive success for now and for the future, and fits the mold in terms of the Jazz's timeline, but the front office has also held onto Kessler tightly throughout any and all trade rumors that have surfaced in recent years.

Opting to keep him through any and all trade talks, while then deciding to let him walk in free agency would be a pretty odd decision. So it adds up that Utah will be doing all they can to keep him, while also trying to keep the cost on his next deal at a number that makes sense from their perspective.

Sep 30, 2024; Salt Lake City, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) talks to the media during media day at Zions Bank Basketball Campus. Mandatory Credit: Utah Jazz via Imagn Images | Utah Jazz via Imagn Images

Of course, that expected number on his next contract could see a bit of an increase if an opposing team in free agency decides to send in an aggressive offer to pry him away from Utah.

Considering the Jazz are paying over $45 million for both Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. next season, adding another steep contract for someone like Kessler does make the money pretty tight in terms of their total salary cap number.

If a team with money on hand–– like the LA Lakers or the Chicago Bulls–– wanted to make things tougher for the Jazz, they could send in a steep offer sheet to do just that.

Doing so may be a bit risky considering he only played five games last year before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury. But he's expected to be back to 100% once next season rolls around, and the potential Kessler provides as a rim protector is immense for any team in need of an interior presence.

Yet, based on Woike's intel, no matter what that potential number may sit at for that upcoming contract, the expectation remains the same: Utah will be doing what it takes (and paying whatever cost is necessary) to keep Kessler.

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