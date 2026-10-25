Jazz vs. Lakers Injury Report: Latest Updates on Jusuf Nurkic, Others

The Utah Jazz have another home game on tap for their third game of their 2026-27 regular season campaign, as they'll be up against the Los Angeles Lakers for a Sunday afternoon matchup.

And in terms of injuries, the Jazz and Lakers both have a few names to take note of when it comes to who will be forced out of the action.

Let's take a look at the injury reports for both the Jazz and Lakers leading up to this weekend's matchup in the Delta Center:

Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/25)

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (Right Foot; 2nd Plantar Plate Tear)

There aren’t many surprises on the Jazz's side of things. Jusuf Nurkic will continue to be sidelined with the foot injury that's kept him out since the second game of preseason, while two-way signees Trey Alexander and Harrison Ingram will be out of the mix awaiting their first chance at their respective season debuts.

The Jazz will have Tony Bradley available for this game as well, which is certainly a positive update for Utah's frontcourt rotation, knowing that their newly-signed big man has been listed on the injury report for their past two games against the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.

Oct 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Tony Bradley (18) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it relates to Nurkic, though, the Jazz will still be without their starting center against the Lakers and their new big man in Walker Kessler. However, there seems to be some noticeable progress coming to form within Nurkic's recovery.

Per a video from the Salt Lake Tribune's Shreyas Laddha, Nurkic was back at practice for the Jazz in some capacity on Saturday, which does seem to hint that he's trending in the right direction for a return to the floor.

Good to see Nurk back in the mix of it all. pic.twitter.com/lExpHFHVmr — Shreyas Laddha (@shre98) October 24, 2026

Nurkic was given an initial timeline of four weeks once the injury first occurred at the beginning of the month, which puts his projected return in early to mid November, if all holds up as expected with no setbacks.

It remains to be seen if Nurkic is able to hold up to that expected return date. But perhaps now that he's able to return to practice at least in limited capacity, he could have a chance to enter back into Utah's lineup over the course of the next few games.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report (as of 10/25)

OUT - Cameron Carr (Right Oblique; Strain)



OUT - Adou Thiero (Left Knee; Effusion)

The Lakers enter this one pretty healthy themselves. Only Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero will be listed out for their road trip to Utah, barring any unforeseen changes.

One adjustment from the Lakers' prior injury reports before this game: Jake LaRavia will be officially active after dealing with an ankle sprain over the last two games, therefore giving Los Angeles a bit more depth to bank on at the forward position,

Tip-off between the Jazz and the Lakers lands at 3 PM MT on Sunday afternoon, which could make for back-to-back wins for Utah after a clutch win on their home floor against the Pelicans.

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