Keyonte George's Jazz Extension Might Not Be as Big as You Think

The Utah Jazz are on track to pay their budding star guard Keyonte George a new contract upon the expiration of his initial four-year rookie deal, which stretches until the end of the 2026-27 season and leaves him in restricted free agency without an agreement in place before the market opens next summer.

As to when the Jazz and George come to terms on an agreement remains to be seen. Whether that be before the 2026-27 season starts, after the year comes to a close, or perhaps even in restricted free agency late into next offseason, all options remain on the table to this point.

But when it comes to the number on George's next contract, with the more time that passes, it seems like a max-level contract is an outcome that won't be on the table.

The Latest on Keyonte George's Next Contract

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, George finds himself in a group of appealing and talented young players around the league that are soon to be due for their second contracts, yet aren't exactly in the club of those to ask for max-level deals.

"Ausar Thompson, Brandon Miller, Cason Wallace and Keyonte George are [all unlikely] to get a max contract in this second apron era," Fisher said.

George's fate for his next contract, along with the rest of those aforementioned names in his class, has largely been dictacted in recent weeks because of other deals signed from those also in this group of incoming fourth-year players.

And those deals, while pricey, have also been at values that keep the NBA's CBA and apron restrictions in mind.

The Houston Rockets and Amen Thompson agreed to a five-year, $208 million extension to keep him around for the next half-decade, while the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama also put pen to paper on a five-year, $252 million deal; both of which might be valuations that the Jazz and George sit a little bit lower than in their negotiations.

Mar 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) brings the ball up the court against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George does come off of his best NBA season in 2025-26, where he averaged over 23 points and six assists a night, also seeing notable upticks in his shooting efficiency at 46% from the field and 37% from three.

That campaign alone has at least put George firmly into the Jazz's future plans within their backcourt; a position he wasn't exactly in this time last year after he went through back-to-back tough seasons in the league.

However, when it comes to that contractual status beyond this season, the front office might want to take a careful approach handing out big-time money for multiple years in this era of the NBA.

In an era of the NBA where finances matter more than ever, and apron penalties are avoided like the plague, the desire to maintain monetary flexibility heading into the season might be the preferred approach from the Jazz brass, and thus take the long approach to extend George on his next deal.

Bottom Line

Perhaps it takes another season of production on George's end to cement the trust within the Jazz to hammer out that long-term commitment, or the two sides could get ahead of the negotiations this offseason like the Rockets and Spurs have done with their respective young talents.

Either way, for as strong as George performed this past season, a max contract isn't likely to be the end result of this next deal––and it won't be for several other talented young players, at least until they show out to be a true All-NBA-type of talent.

Time will tell what the final numbers will inevitably be on George's deal, and perhaps more importantly, whether the Jazz beat the league deadline for rookie-scale extensions before the season tips off next month. Either outcome seems to be well within play right now.

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