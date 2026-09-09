Utah Jazz Have One Longshot Bet to Win Most Improved Player

Last season, the Utah Jazz had one player slowly emerge with an outside shot to come away with the 2025-26 Most Improved Player award.

That was none other than Keyonte George, who finished the year putting together a career-best campaign with improved numbers across the board, averaging over 23 points and six assists a game to now certify himself as the Jazz's point guard of the future.

But in the end, George came up short of those Most Improved Player honors. He went down with an ankle injury before the All-Star break to limit him to 54 games, leaving him short of the 65-game minimum, and Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker would ultimately be deemed the winner.

However, as the Jazz get closer and closer to the 2026-27 season, it looks like there's one particular player on this year's roster who has a better chance than most to be on a similar track for those Most Improved Player honors as George was last year: second-year wing Ace Bailey.

What Ace Bailey's Most Improved Player Odds Look Like

﻿According to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Bailey is the only player on the Jazz's roster with odds lower than +50,000 to win Most Improved Player. Bailey's odds sit at +8,000, making him one of the several longshots to choose from within the entire field.

As for the favorite to come home with the award, only three players have odds at +1,500 or lower: Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (+800), San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (+1,100), and Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (+1,500).

So Bailey's chances might not look as bright as some others when stacked up against the league. And that's a fair assumption. Second-year players don't win the award often, and it's no guarantee that the stars will align for Bailey to really have a breakout campaign this coming season.

However, that's far from saying that he should be counted out of the race. Because there could be a slim possibility that the pieces come together for a big season from the Jazz's top-five pick from last summer.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey was able to get better and better each month he played in his rookie season with Utah. He finished the year on All-Rookie Second-Team after barely missing First-Team honors, averaged 13.8 points and four rebounds a night, but also saw his numbers jump to 18 points and five rebounds a night after the All-Star break.

Bailey's now had a full offseason to get further adjusted to the NBA game, both technically and by refining himself physically. That'll allow him to be a more confident scorer on the offensive end, more productive defensively, and set up as possibly one of the most improved players around the Jazz's roster from last season.

It's a big jump to be the most improved player throughout the entire league, though. Bailey has a lot of scoring competition around him on the Jazz's roster, and might end up being Utah's sixth man as the season progresses, depending on how Darryn Peterson progresses.

Such a situation, as a result, could leave Bailey with numbers that don't stack up to those around the league who might be in a better spot for a true explosion of a season, and on the outside looking in for those chances to win Most Improved Player.

Bottom Line

So the odds on Bailey's breakout––at least as it relates to winning the Most Improved Player award––feel fairly priced. However, if the Jazz end up blowing away expectations this season, a major jump from Bailey would likely have to happen to make that become a reality.

So depending on what Utah's season is shaping up to look like, perhaps Bailey will be an interesting lottery ticket to keep an eye on as a Most Improved Player candidate as next season nears closer to tip-off.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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