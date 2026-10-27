Latest Injury Updates on Jazz's Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Utah Jazz are dealing with a couple of key injuries in their frontcourt following their latest loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

And for the Jazz, those injuries are to a couple of players that are dire to their success this season.

Not only did Lauri Markkanen wind up leaving in the first half due to a wrist injury, but so did Jaren Jackson Jr. due to a knee injury.

Both would soon be ruled out for the rest of the game after they went to the locker room following their respective injuries, and would leave fans questioning as to what the severity of each injury is moving forward.

What We Know About Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Injuries

To this point, we don't have a ton of clarity as to what the severity of each of Markkanen and Jackson Jr.'s injuries is.

We know that both quickly left the game with their injuries when they first occurred, and they were injuries that became noteworthy enough to hold them out for the rest of Monday's action.

Head coach Will Hardy spoke after the game to address the injuries to both All-Stars and what's next, noting that the team won't know more until they each undergo further testing on Tuesday.

"I know you guys are going to ask about Lauri and Jaren," Hardy said postgame. "We'll know more tomorrow once they get some imaging, but, we'll see how that goes tomorrow."

Oct 26, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) jumps to block the shot from Utah Jazz forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However long each player is going to miss, to whatever extent of time it ends up being, will be a big loss for the Jazz's frontcourt.

Markkanen has led the Jazz in scoring for each of the last four seasons he's been in the building, while Jackson Jr. arrived in Utah earlier this year in exchange for multiple first-round picks and young players with the hopes of elevating the Jazz's overall defensive ability.

Being down both of their respective skillsets and size in the frontcourt would force the Jazz to rely on their youth down their depth chart a whole lot more than they typically do.

Guys like Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski would almost certainly be due to get more minutes from within the second unit, and young scorers like Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, and rookie Darryn Peterson would be forced into shouldering that load further than they are now.

The Jazz have five games to play over the next 10 days, including two games at home against the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers, then have three games on the road against the Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks. That final game against Dallas also marks the first of Utah's four-game NBA Cup slate.

What Keyonte George Said About the Injuries

George spoke after the game on the mindset the Jazz had after each of Markkanen and would be deemed out for the remainder of the contest, where the main takeaway was simply relying on a next-man up mentality.

"I think we understand the depth that we have," George said post-game.

"Obviously, two All-Stars that we call the head of the snake for this team, and they set the standard for us. This is part of the game, and I think for us, it was just about next-man up."

At the very least, George seems to feel confident about who the Jazz have in place beyond their pair of All-Stars. But there's no question that for Utah to be at their best, both of those guys have to be on the floor.

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