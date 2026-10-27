Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen Leaves vs. Grizzlies With Apparent Hand Injury

The Utah Jazz saw one of their top contributors on the roster leave in the first quarter vs. the Memphis Grizzlies with an apparent injury.

And that was none other than Lauri Markkanen, who seemed to suffer a wrist injury early in the night after getting tangled up with Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer, and would quickly head to the locker room after getting Kyle Filipowski subbed in.

At this point, we don't know the exact extent of the injury, and whether or not he'll be forced out for a significant amount of time. The Jazz would announce that Markkanen would be questionable to return.

Injury Update:



Lauri Markkanen (right wrist) is questionable to return to the game tonight. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 27, 2026

But of course, there's no question that if Markkanen were to miss any stretch of time, it'd be a major loss for the Jazz's lineup.

The Jazz were already entering this game against the Grizzlies lacking some of their usual size in the frontcourt. Utah has been without center Jusuf Nurkic since the start of the preseason with a foot injury, and ruled out center Jaxson Hayes before their game against Memphis with a minor shoulder injury.

Being without Markkanen means the Jazz will be without even more firepower in the frontcourt, both in terms of overall size and offensive versatility.

Through the first three games that Markkanen has played in this season, he's averaged 19.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 41.3% from the field and 37.0% from three.

Being without his services, even while factoring in the offensive strengths this roster has around him, would be a pretty significant loss.

Who Needs to Step Up If Lauri Markkanen Misses Time

We'll likely learn more on Markkanen's injury after the events of this game, if he doesn't wind up returning before things wrap up against the Grizzlies.

But if he doesn't end up returning before the night is over in Salt Lake City––and is set to miss any time in Utah's lineup–– this group is going to have to rely on their slim depth in the frontcourt to step up in his minutes he leaves, but also bank on the scoring prowess of some other key pieces in the lineup.

Oct 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One name to keep an eye on in the Jazz's lineup to see those increased minutes without Markkanen would be big man Kyle Filipowski, who's been limited through the first few games of the season as he's been slowly returning from offseason back surgery, but now has ample reason to see his opportunities on the rise if this frontcourt is without someone like Markkanen.

Then, you'd have to imagine that Keyonte George could take a bigger share of the scoring load, following up from what's been a pretty strong start to the season on his behalf.

George is averaging over 21 points per game in the three games he's played so far, but has seen his percentages increase dramatically from last season––averaging an impressive 57.1% from the field and 47.4% from three.

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