Latest Jusuf Nurkic Status Update Is Good News for Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been without starting center Jusuf Nurkic for the past several weeks now.

Nurkic had gone down with a partial plantar plate tear of the second toe in his right foot during the Jazz's first preseason game of the year. It's had him stuck on the sidelines ever since and made for a big hit to Utah's center depth, rebounding, and overall offensive versatility.

However, it seems that the Jazz could be expected to get Nurkic back in the lineup sooner rather than later-– based on some recent intel from the Salt Lake Tribune's Shreyas Laddha.

What We Know About Jusuf Nurkic's Foot Injury

Per Laddha, Nurkic is expected to be re-evaluated from his lingering foot injury by the end of this week, or early next week.

"According to a source, Nurkic is supposed to be re-evaluated at the end of this week or early next week. He’s done some light drills and shooting work, but his return will be a big help to the Jazz offense," Laddha wrote.

It's certainly the most notable update we've seen regarding Nurkic since he first went down with the injury in the preseason. And it's some good news to be had, too.

The Jazz's frontcourt depth has taken a big hit early in the Jazz's season, as they've been stuck with early injuries to not only Nurkic, but to Jaren Jackson Jr. as well, who has a multi-week recovery timeline after suffering from a torn MCL at the end of October.

Having Nurkic back in the lineup gives the Jazz some much-needed size and experience within their lineup. And if his play from last season is able to carry into this year, his presence will do wonders for Utah's overall game plan.

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the 41 games that Nurkic played in last season, he averaged 10.9 points while shooting 50.3% from the field, paired with 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in a little over 26 minutes a night.

Nurkic finished the season ranking second on the roster in total rebounds behind Kyle Filipowski, and was top four in total assists as well.

Especially as the Jazz have been struggling to gain some consistency on the offensive side of the ball throughout their 1-6 start to the season, having Nurkic back in the fold and starting sets up to be a major addition, whenever that time arrives.

In terms of when to expect more information regarding that re-evaluation of Nurkic, the Jazz have four games to be played over the next week. And three of them are road games.

They've got the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, a pair of weekend matchups against the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves, then come back home to face the Miami Heat on Monday.

So at the latest, expect to hear more about Nurkic after reaching the end of that four-game slate against the Heat. But at a minimum, things appear to be trending in the right direction for the return of Utah's starting center.

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