NBA Execs Predict Utah Jazz Will Make a Major Leap This Season

The Utah Jazz are expected to win a bit more games this season than they've been accustomed to for the past few years.

With two All-Star talents headlining in their frontcourt, a handful of budding young pieces, and some veterans brought in this offseason to fill out around the edges, there's little reason for the Jazz's record to look as gloomy as it has in recent history––unless something terribly wrong happens.

And it seems that executives around the NBA seem to agree with that sentiment, based on how the Jazz were stacked up in a recent poll amongst general managers predicting how the 2026-27 season could unravel.

The League's Hype Is Building Surrounding Utah Jazz

Among the 48 questions that NBA general managers were asked in their annual preseason poll, one topic surrounded who executives believed would be the most improved team for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

And while the Jazz might've not found themselves in the top spot on the list–– that honor went to the Indiana Pacers with nearly 50% of the votes–– Utah did land within the top three with 13%:

1. Indiana Pacers – 43%

2. Washington Wizards – 23%

3. Utah Jazz – 13%

4. Toronto Raptors – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat

» Last year: Orlando Magic – 47%

It's easy to see why many front office members around the league could see this team on the verge of landing several more wins on the board than what they've seen as of late: this young roster is developing, has only gotten better this offseason, and might finally have the pieces in place to rise above a .500 clip for the year.

The past four seasons for the Jazz have primarily been focused on building up their young core, putting themselves in position for an ideal draft spot, and getting to a point like they are now, where they could imagine some consistent success in the Western Conference.

And now, while the Jazz might not be gunning for a championship as soon as this season, seeing a 22-win campaign like they logged just last year seems pretty unlikely.

Feb 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy speaks with guard Ace Bailey (19) during a time out against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It also helps for the Jazz to push towards that higher level of competition when knowing that Utah doesn't have ownership of their first round pick for next offseason either.

That selection was shipped off to the Memphis Grizzlies at last season's trade deadline en route to landing Jaren Jackson Jr., and now leaves the Jazz with little choice but to try and gun for their first postseason appearance dating back to 2022.

Of course, the Jazz will have to hope that their young talent can continue developing over the course of this season, Will Hardy's offense comes to form as expected, and for their defense to turn a corner from what's been the norm across the last few years to see those postseason dreams become a reality.

However, there's little doubt that the Jazz are facing the most optimism regarding their upcoming season compared to what they've been a part of since first kickstarting their rebuild. And that's a pretty big win in itself.

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