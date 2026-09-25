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Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Draft Picks: Full List of Every Selection in 2027, 2028 & Beyond

A look at what to expect for the future draft capital of the Utah Jazz.
Jared Koch|
Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz logo is seen on a uniform during a time out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz logo is seen on a uniform during a time out against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are still a ways away from being on the clock to bring in their next set of incoming rookies in the 2027 NBA Draft. They haven't even seen this year's No. 2 overall pick of Darryn Peterson take the stage for his first regular season game yet.

However, with a team like the Jazz and the draft asset situation they have for the future, it's never too early to look ahead at exactly what their picks are looking like for the next few years, especially after the events of the past several months.

The Jazz have traded away multiple first round picks to bring in Jaren Jackson Jr., brought in multiple first round picks and swaps upon trading Walker Kessler this offseason, and now have an interesting pool of selections to work with over the next several years.

Let's break down just what the Jazz's draft pick situation is looking like in terms of first and second-round selections from 2027 up until 2033; seven years down the line.

Utah Jazz First Round Picks

Year

How Many?

First Round Picks

2027

1

2nd Best of Own/CLE/MIN

2028

1

Best of Own/CLE/LAL

2029

2

Best & 2nd Best of Own/CLE/MIN (top 5 prot.)

2030

1

Own or Swap with LAL

2031

2

Own, LAL (unprotected)

2032

1

Own

2033

2

Own, LAL (unprotected)

Utah Jazz Second Round Picks

Year

How Many?

Second Round Picks

2027

3

Best of BOS/ORL, DEN, LAC

2028

2

CLE, Worst of DET/CHA/LAC/MIA/NYK

2029

1

Own

2030

1

Worst of Own/LAC

2031

2

Own, Best of BOS/CLE

2032

1

CLE

2033

1

Own

What to Make of Jazz's Future Draft Picks

In all, it's a good bit of flexibility for the Jazz to work with across the coming years: 10 first-round picks, and 11 second-round picks.

Heading into the summer, the Jazz were in a far different situation from where they currently sit. Once they dealt three first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies for Jackson Jr., Utah found themselves with the least amount of draft capital they've seen since first starting their rebuild in 2022.

But upon dealing Kessler to the Los Angeles Lakers for two unprotected picks and two swaps, that changes everything for Utah. They now hold ownership of the Lakers' first-round pick for four of the next seven seasons, which could quickly become pretty valuable if their roster loses out on a talent like Luka Doncic at any point through that span.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (midd
Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another small note for the short-term vision of the Jazz's future draft picks: they've got a lot to work with in terms of second-rounders next summer. That's three second-round picks on tap for Utah, which is far more than what they've utilized throughout the past four drafts of building this roster back up to being a playoff-level group.

Will the Jazz use them? Will the front office find trades for them as they typically do for their second-rounders on draft night? That remains to be seen, but they've got a bit of optionality on their hands for day two.

As for their first-round pick in 2027, it'll likely sit towards the end of the board. Knowing that they'll be choosing with the second-best selection between themselves and two other contending teams, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers, expect something outside of the top 20.

However, we've seen the Jazz manage to find value all over the board over the course of their past several drafts to rebuild this roster.

Ace Bailey and Darryn Peterson were top-five picks. Keyonte George was taken outside of the lottery. Isaiah Collier was just barely inside of the first round, and Kyle Filipowski was brought in from a pick right at the top of the second round.

So even if it'll be tough to expect the Jazz to reach as high as they did this summer with the No. 2 pick again, they've certainly got a lot of flexibility to work with. And that's great for any team to have when it comes to draft capital.

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Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the deputy editor of Utah Jazz On SI. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, contributing to Denver Broncos On SI, Indianapolis Colts On SI, and Sacramento Kings On SI. He has covered multiple NBA and NFL events on site, and his works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.

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