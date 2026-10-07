Will Hardy Says One Utah Jazz Guard Has Had Great Training Camp

The Utah Jazz have a handful of young pieces to keep an eye on heading into the 2026-27 NBA season as those who could be on track for a bit of a breakout year.

Last season, it was Keyonte George who took advantage of his opportunities and became one of the Jazz's most pleasant surprises throughout the course of the year en route to netting a $150 million-plus extension just a few weeks ago.

And this season––based on some of the early comments from head coach Will Hardy––it seems like there could be a route for another guard in the rotation, Isaiah Collier, to have a big season coming his way this time around.

What Will Hardy Said About Isaiah Collier's Training Camp

Ahead of the Jazz's second preseason game against the Nuggets on Tuesday, Hardy took a moment to highlight just what he's seen out of Collier heading into his third training camp with Utah, and some of the positive aspects he's seen.

Two things seemed to stand out for Hardy: Collier's in good shape, but also has a refreshed approach every day he's in the facility.

"I think Zay has had a great camp," Hardy said of Collier. "He's come in in really good shape. Whatever self-assessment he did, it's put him in a great headspace in terms of his approach every day. And in no way do I mean that to point out that he didn't have a good approach before. He's just, you know, one year later, and you can feel it when you speak to him."

"You can feel it when you're coaching him and watching film with him. His understanding is a little bit better. But not just the understanding of the whole, the understanding of himself and sort of where he fits in our ecosystem right now."

It's been a strong start to the preseason for Collier, even outside of what he's presented in training camp.

In game one against Denver, he recorded a statline of nine points, four rebounds, four assists, and zero turnovers. Game two looked pretty similar, where he played 17 minutes for six points, three rebounds, two assists, and again, zero turnovers.

Collier has already shown a lot of positive traits for the Jazz on the floor in the two years he's been in the building, especially when factoring in his growth from last season. He's one of the best on Utah's roster when it comes to playmaking, handling the ball, and bringing rim pressure.

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) drives with the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, that next step in terms of his maturity and mindset that a young player inevitably crosses at some point can also be an aspect that pays major dividends for Collier's third year.

It's almost the same development path that George took this time last year when he had a transformative offseason both physically and mentally, which eventually led to him growing into a focal point of the Jazz's future endeavors, and perhaps Collier took a few notes in the process.

Of course, Will Hardy doesn't want to set any insane expectations for Collier individually or for the Jazz as a whole just yet. After all, we're only two games deep into the preseason. But the signs are definitely there for a big year three being on the way for Utah's young guard.

"Again, it's one preseason game. But there are some good indicators," Hardy continued. "Now, we have to fight for our focus every day, and in the moments where it doesn't go perfectly, or guys take a mini step back, we’ve got to be able to recenter and keep moving forward."

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