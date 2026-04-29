How Drafting Cameron Boozer Could Change Utah Jazz's Lineup

The Utah Jazz sit less than two weeks away from discovering their fate in this year's critical draft lottery in which they have top four odds of claiming the number-one pick, and over a 30% chance of finding their way into the top-three slots atop the board.

For any team lucky enough to draw a top-three pick, they could be getting their hands on a franchise-shifting prospect with that selection.

BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson have seen a bulk of the discussions for being a top one- or two-pick, but Duke's Cameron Boozer—whose trend is towards being a top-three selection himself— could turn out to be just as impactful as anyone in the draft, and especially so for the Jazz.

We've already dove into what the other two could offer in a potential fit with Utah before this year's lottery takes place. Let's look at how Boozer could fit into that equation next:

What Cameron Boozer Brings to the Table

Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) shoots a free throw against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There's no doubt that Boozer will be one of the top picks off the board once the draft arrives in June. He measures in a 6-foot-9, 250 pounds with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, possessing an NBA-ready size and skillset who projects to impact the game in several ways at the next level.

Boozer was a dominant, efficient scorer across the floor in his one season with Duke, shooting over 60% from twos and over 39% from three on six and a half attempts per game.

He was also an elite rebounder, especially on the offensive side, averaging over 10 total rebounds to pair with over 22 points a night. Playmaking-wise, his traits are certainly alluring to NBA teams as a strong passer with impressive vision for his size.

Cameron Boozer's playmaking and vision 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hgcyDAa8kD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2026

He also has the size and strength that can translate on the defensive end, even without outstanding athleticism, that can allow him to become an impactful and versatile two-way player.

Overall, though, it's on the offensive end where Boozer hangs his hat on as one of the best at his size, and he won't even be 18 years old on draft night.

How He Fits With the Jazz

Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz Head Coach Will Hardy looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There's going to be obvious links to the Jazz and Boozer if they do fall within the range of selections to take him–– simply because of the connections with Carlos Boozer being a member of Utah's scouting department.

But outside of the family ties to the organization, Boozer's fit certainly would be an intriguing one to plug into the Jazz's already-loaded frontcourt.

At least initially, Boozer would have to find a role within the Jazz's second unit. Uprooting Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler's spot in year one feels like a tough task for someone even as talented as the potential top-three pick would be.

Still though, imagining the combinations the Jazz could throw out within their frontcourt when adding Boozer into the mix can make for a rather intriguing outlook on both ends; enough to allow Utah not to think twice about positional fit if they're on the board at three without Dybantsa or Peterson to choose from.

Boozer can impact the game in a multitude of ways that can fit next to the offensive prowess and length of guys like Markkanen or Ace Bailey, and the defensive duo of Jackson and Kessler would be a helpful pairing for any rookie in the frontcourt.

He also makes Utah's depth look that much better, to the point where there becomes a clear five-man bench unit of all players drafted within the past four years of Collier-Sensabaugh-Williams-Boozer-Filipowski that, while not the most sound defensively, tends to provide a nice spark offensively.

Down the line, the Jazz's young three cornerstones of the future then become a trio of George, Bailey, and Boozer, which might be a real potent threat for years to come in a tough Western Conference, if developed effectively.

All of that said, if the Jazz draw the third pick (or even higher) in the lottery come May 10th, this guy will be a prime candidate to keep an eye on for that eventual selection.

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