Darryn Peterson Medical Update Strengthens His Case for Jazz at No. 2

The Utah Jazz are slowly counting the days down before they'll finally be able to cement their number-two pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and thus decide who the next future cornerstone of their franchise will be.

Three prospects have been linked to the Jazz with that top-two pick, but few have seen more projections to Utah in mock drafts than Kansas guard Darryn Peterson; someone who's been viewed as well within play of being the number-one player coming out of the class, yet has also been connected to several red flags when it comes to his medical situation.

However, based on some new intel from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, there's a chance that the medical chatter surrounding Peterson is largely overblown.

Darryn Peterson's Medicals a Non-Issue for the Jazz?

According to MacMahon during an appearance on ESPN 700, not only has the Jazz's research in Peterson shown no signs that would prevent them from selecting him, but some have even blamed Kansas and Bill Self for that medical saga instead of the player himself.

"My understanding was their research and all of the weirdness with Darryn Peterson at Kansas did not show anything that would prevent them from drafting him," MacMahon said. "Honestly, people I've talked to don't think that situation was handled very well by the school."

"A lot of the blame fell on the kid. I'm not saying he handled it perfectly, either... I talked to somebody that felt like Bill Self kind of threw him under the bus, and that Kansas didn't do him right. I don't anticipate this being something that causes Peterson to tumble down the board. I think the latest he would go is three."

Peterson checks a ton of boxes as far and away the best guard prospect in the draft. He's got ideal size and athleticism for the position, has tremendous offensive upside, and has the traits to be an impact defender on the other end as well.

But his stock has also taken a hit throughout the process because of the medical questions that had appeared throughout his college season.

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) at the free throw line in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

He missed 11 games throughout his one year at Kansas due to various concerns, has attributed that inconsistent availability to creatine usage, and now appears have no issues as he takes the next step to the league.

Even while all seems to look fine moving forward, it's easy to see why there would be underlying worries about investing as high as a second-overall pick in him if his availability was a concern.

That's often said to be the best ability any player can have, and if his health is at all in flux for his NBA future, perhaps someone like Cameron Boozer gets further consideration for the selection.

However, if those questions were simply an overreaction, or even due to how the university handled the situation entirely, the Jazz could have no issue in selecting him at pick two.

He fits well within their backcourt as an offensive weapon and someone who can pair next to Keyonte George as the two-guard, and be a perfect young cornerstone to be a one-two punch for the future with last year's fifth-overall pick, Ace Bailey.

The Jazz are reportedly bringing in Peterson for a pre-draft workout this coming week. So any and all questions that might still be unanswered around his health or any other topic on their end can be hashed out then.

But if MacMahon's intel proves right, Peterson remains well within play to hear his name called at pick two–– and might even be the favorite for that honor if AJ Dybantsa comes off the board at No. 1 as expected.

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