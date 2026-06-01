Utah Jazz Take Crucial Step in Scouting AJ Dybantsa Before Draft

In the weeks ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz are deep in their scouting process to unpack what the top of this class has to offer, and evaluate who exactly might be the best available player to take for their number-two overall pick.

That means bringing in multiple prospects for pre-draft workouts. And it already seems like BYU forward AJ Dybantsa has been one of the top names who's been in the Jazz's building.

According to HoopsHype's pre-draft workout tracker, Dybantsa has reportedly visited the Jazz as one of his two pre-draft workouts.

The other, of course, was with the Washington Wizards, who hold the number one pick right ahead of the Jazz, and have been the favorites to select him since they struck gold in the lottery.

However, that certainly hasn't stopped the Jazz from doing their due diligence on their local BYU phenom, who's been linked to Utah even months before they jumped up to the second-overall pick in the draft, and now have only seen those conversations heighten since.

What Does the Jazz's Pre-Draft Workout for Dybantsa Mean?

In reality, the Jazz's workout for Dybantsa doesn't shift the pendulum much. If anything, it should be overwhelmingly expected for Utah to host one of the top prospects on the board for a visit if they've been as interested as they've seemed to be in his services.

However, getting him in the facility to see him working out and shooting in one-on-zero workouts, and more importantly, to sit down in an interview along with getting a better perspective on his medicals is an important part of the process to truly break down what he is as a prospect.

Multiple rumors in the past several weeks have linked Dybantsa as the one prospect the Jazz would love to leave the draft with if the board were to fall in their favor. So seeing him in person and diving deeper into what he brings to the table is a critical step in the process.

That doesn't mean Utah would entertain an unreasonable investment via trade to move up with Washington and select him at number one. The top of this class is too talented to warrant that. But if he were to fall in their laps at the second spot, there's little doubt he would be their ultimate selection.

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Dybantsa comes only as the second reported workout for the Jazz involving a top-10 projected prospect in the weeks following the lottery. The other, Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr., was reported on by Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor earlier last week.

However, now might mark the point of the pre-draft process where the Jazz ramp up their workouts with the top prospects on the board, including Kansas' Darryn Peterson and Duke's Cameron Boozer, who have each been connected to Utah along with Dybantsa.

Keep an eye on the Jazz in the coming weeks as there's almost certain to be more visits on the horizon. Yet, getting Dybantsa in the building is a big box to check off the pre-draft to-do list.

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