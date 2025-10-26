3 Biggest Surprises From Utah Jazz’s First Two Games
The Utah Jazz, through two games of the 2025-26 NBA season, have showed some early promise through their 1-1 start for what could lie ahead not only this year, but for the future ahead.
Young players have already shown flashes of another leap in development, Lauri Markkanen has proven he's fully healthy and still a versatile offensive star, with the Jazz even putting together a 129-108 opening night victory over the LA Clippers in front of the Delta Center home crowd.
However, of the entire 96-minute sample size, what have been the biggest surprises of all? Of course, it's early in the year, with lots of time left to go in the campaign ahead, bound to take multiple twists and turns, but there have certainly been a few factors to unravel in the moments seen so far, which have been relatively eye-catching among others.
Here's the three biggest surprises of what the Jazz have put together on the new season thus far:
1. Keyonte George's Year-Three Jump
Keyonte George as already proven to have taken some noticeable steps forward in his development through two games of the season
In 32 minutes a night, George has averaged 17.0 points, 9.5 assists and one steal en route to an inspiring start to his third year in Utah. But most notably, he's showing vast improvements as a playmaker and on the defensive end.
George is finding guys at the right time, showing much different energy on the defensive end, and has seemingly all but locked up the Jazz's starting point guard role for the foreseeable future of this season.
2. Brice Sensabaugh's Continued Emergence
Brice Sensabaugh has found his groove as the Jazz's sixth man through two games of the year.
As veteran Svi Mykhailiuk taking the Jazz's starting two guard spot on opening night raised some questions, it's only opened the door for Sensabaugh to shine with the second unit. In two nights, he's averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 54.2% shooting from the field and 42.9% from three.
It's really a continuation of the progression Sensabaugh has presented all summer leading up to his third year with the Jazz. He dominated the summer league to the point where he was taken out for proving to be too good, had a hot start to the preseason, and with that trend continuing into the regular season, it could be a sign of a big year-three breakout to be underway for the 2023 first-round pick.
3. Cody Williams Not in Rotation
While most of the Jazz's premier young pieces of the past three years have gotten their shine through two games of the year, there's one name on the roster who hasn't quite seen that same share of opportunity: last year's top-10 pick, Cody Williams.
Williams played just two minutes in the first game of the year vs. the Clippers, only when the Jazz had run away with their 20-point victory in the final moments of the contest, while he failed to even see the floor in game two against the Sacramento Kings.
It's certainly a bit worrisome for the Jazz's sophomore forward, and far from the ideal start to the season that's critical for his development. But it's a long year. Those opportunities are bound to come eventually, and when they do, Williams will have to ensure to take advantage of them, while continuing to work behind the scenes to get to the level Utah wants to see him at.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Will Hardy Had Clear Message to Utah Jazz Amid NBA Gambling Headlines
- Utah Jazz Rookie Ace Bailey Sees Shades of Kevin Durant in His Game
- Draymond Green Told Warriors to Avoid Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen
- Jazz Upgrade Ace Bailey’s Status on Injury Report vs. Kings
- Kevin Love Had Hilarious Reaction to NBA’s Latest Gambling Buzz