Jazz Provide Status Update on Keyonte George vs Celtics

It looks like the Utah Jazz will have Keyonte George in the lineup after all vs. the Boston Celtics.

According to an injury report update from the Jazz, George has been upgraded from questionable to active for their upcoming game against Boston after dealing with an illness heading into the contest.

Jazz Injury Report:



*AVAILABLE - Keyonte George (illness) https://t.co/8cWsihklcm — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 31, 2025

George has yet to miss a game so far this season, having perfect attendance across Utah's first 31 games of the year. That trend will continue for their home matchup against the Celtics, and leave the Jazz's budding offensive duo of Keyonte and Lauri Markkanen intact.

George has put up some of the best numbers of his career so far into the 2025-26 regular season, averaging an impressive 24.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists a night while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.7% from three.

Without him, the Jazz's offense takes a major hit, but instead, he'll be in his usual starting point guard spot as he has been all season.

Keyonte George Upgraded to Active vs. Boston Celtics

The Jazz won't exactly be at 100% for the night against the Celtics, as Ace Bailey will be out for the second straight game with a hip flexor strain, while Kevin Love is sitting out due to rest, thus leaving Utah without one of their starters, as well as their primary backup big. But as for George, he'll be good to go.

Dec 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) dribbles the ball up court in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Expect the Jazz to potentially elevate Brice Sensabaugh into the starting five in Bailey's place, while George and Svi Mykhailiuk fill out the backcourt, and the duo of Markkanen and Jusuf Nurkic round out the frontcourt.

Last time the Jazz matched up against the Celtics, it resulted in a 103-105 upset victory on the road in TD Garden. If Utah can get the job done once more, it'd make for the first season sweep against Boston since 2021.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Celtics lands at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!