Ace Bailey Shows Promising Signs in Jazz Loss to Pistons
While the Utah Jazz couldn't get it done against the Detroit Pistons for their third of a five-game road trip, losing 103-114, the night wasn't without some positive takeaways sprinkled in, one of those being the improved play of Ace Bailey.
Bailey, after beginning the first seven games of his career remaining mostly quiet on the offensive end, posted his career-high in points vs. the Pistons, scoring nine points on 50% shooting in 19 minutes off the bench, paired with four rebounds and one assist.
It's a welcomed bounce-back night for Bailey, who, even after a less-than-ideal start to the year, proved that when he's able to get to his spots and get increasingly comfortable with his surroundings, his shot will inevitably turn around.
Jazz's Ace Bailey Logs Career-High vs. Pistons
During his first eight games, Bailey has averaged 5.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 32.0% from the field and 13.3% from three.
At 19 years old and still relatively raw as an NBA player, the ups and downs through his rookie season are bound to be prevalent. However, in Detroit, he put the pieces together as both a scorer, and even a rebounder, that can inspire some further confidence for the reps he could land moving forward.
Following the Jazz's game against Detroit, head coach Will Hardy had some comments surrounding his rookie Bailey, crediting his strong ability to make decisions quickly.
"I'm trying to learn about Ace. I'm trying to learn what he's capable of, stripping away the context of what's happened before. He's shown the ability, really early on, to make quick decisions. It's something that we've urged him and his teammates to do... You get to see flashes of his ability to get to process what's going on in the game really fast."
With a long and strenuous regular season ahead and many more opportunities to come for Bailey, the rookie will continue to have his shot to capitalize, to where nights like he had in Detroit should become more and more common in due time once Hardy keeps handing over some extended responsibility.
