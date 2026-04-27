Utah Jazz Exec Weighs In on Ace Bailey's Rookie Campaign

In the midst of a second-straight 60-loss season, the Utah Jazz had a few factors that shined throughout the year to make their 82-game slate able to be considered a successful one, all things considered.

Among the most important of those factors was seeing fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey show out with real potential for the future ahead, both as a versatile scoring threat who can be effective across multiple areas of the floor, but showed qualities of being a future high-end two-way player as well.

It was a rookie campaign that drew rave reviews from the Jazz's front office, particularly from their lead decision-maker, President Austin Ainge, praising his on- and off-court abilities that offer a ton of excitement for what's ahead.

"Ace came in with a smile every day," Ainge said of Bailey, via KSL Sports Zone. "He really fit in our locker room. You can feel all the veteran players rooting for him, helping him, going out of their way. He's just a really great person, and we're really excited to have him in our program."

"We knew his talent, but the willingess to play within the team. He never complained about shots. Will's got him moving off the ball, cutting, learning how to play winning basketball on a tough, losing team... The sky's the limit."

For a unique year like the Jazz had and the ups and downs their record faced within it, to see positive, impactful growth taking place for the cornerstone piece like Bailey, and other young pieces around the roster is extremely refreshing.

Pairing that with the bright personality and eagerness to work that Bailey's been commended for since entering the building, and it makes Utah's decision to take him at five in last year's draft look better and better by the day despite the risk that was involved––and that's a sentiment the Jazz front office likely agrees wholeheartedly with.

Austin Ainge Says Ace Bailey Could Add 15+ Pounds

Another interesting part of Ainge's recent conversation with Bailey was how he outlined his offseason plans ahead, hinting that Bailey will be spending a lot of time in the weight room over the coming months to bulk up around 15 pounds.

"He's going to spend the summer in the weight room," Ainge said. "He's really excited. I think 15 pounds will change his life on the court as far as finishing and rebounding and drawing some fouls. But so many positives to build on for a kid that started the season at 18 years old."

Apr 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Bailey showcased a ton of gradual growth as the months progressed through his rookie season, so it's easy to imagine his summer looking similar in terms of the improvement he could make in the off-months he has on tap.

And if able to refine both his body and his game to take that sophomore leap, it'll make the Jazz's future endeavors and success, as soon as next season, look even more appealing than it already is.

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