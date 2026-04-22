With the Utah Jazz regular season having officially come to a close, now is the time for a pivotal offseason to determine how this team with high expectations and exciting potential can maximize its ceiling for the 2026-27 campaign ahead.

And with their upcoming offseason, there are a lot of key dates to keep in mind as it relates to the Jazz's to-do list. From the lottery to the draft to free agency, there's a lot of checkpoints to unpack, and, of course, some busy weeks ahead for Utah's front office.

Here's all of the key dates to know for the Jazz's offseason, spanning from the NBA lottery, all the way to mid-August:

May 10: NBA Lottery

May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; The podium with logos is seen prior to the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The big date to circle on the calendar from the end of the Jazz's regular season (and their coin flip to secure top-eight odds): May 10th will determine whether or not Utah can move up the board in the lottery for a premier prospect in a loaded lottery after a second season of less than 25 total wins.

May 10-17: NBA Draft Combine

After the lottery takes place, teams and prospects will gather in Chicago for a week to have meetings, conduct workouts and scrimmages, and give front offices a real first look at the incoming draft class all in one setting.

June 23-24: NBA Draft

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cody Williams walks on stage to meet NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Utah Jazz in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the NBA Finals extend to a Game 7, those two teams have just three days before the 2026 NBA Draft kicks off in Brooklyn.

For the Jazz though, they've got more than enough time to have their undivided attention on the incoming class–– a draft in which they've got just one first round pick in their batch of selections.

June 29: Qualifying Offer/Option Deadline

A small point in the offseason of note: this is the deadline for teams and players to decide on options and qualifying offers before the free agent market opens at the beginning of July.

For the Jazz, they've got no big options of note. Though they will have the chance to extend a qualifying offer to Walker Kessler––who's likely to get one––and Oscar Tshibwe–a bit more unlikely.

June 30: Free Agency Negotiations Open

Oct 29, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) and center Walker Kessler (24) react to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Another big part of the offseason calendar to circle: when the free agency moratorium opens for teams to negotiate new deals with free agents across the league.

For the Jazz, this is when Walker Kessler could negotiate offers with other interested teams across the market as a restricted free agent, though it would give Utah an opportunity to match any agreement that their defensive anchor came to.

July 1: Keyonte George, Sensabaugh Are Extension Eligible

Right after the beginning of free agency, the Jazz will have another decision on their hands with Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh, both of whom become extension-eligible entering the fourth year of their rookie deals.

There's a better chance George gets extended than Sensabaugh. There also remains a chance the Jazz's front office opts to take a similar approach to George's contract situation with what they're doing with Kessler this summer.

July 4, 6, 7: SLC Summer League

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) dribbles the ball against San Antonio Spurs forward David Jones-Garcia (25) during the first half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

After the new rookie(s) have had a couple of weeks to adjust to the NBA life, then come three days of summer league action for the Jazz's own hosted event, taking place a week before the league's own summer league with all 30 teams.

July 9-19: Las Vegas Summer League

A longer, more expansive summer league from the Jazz's presentation in Salt Lake City, but another chance to see some of Utah's young talent, including their incoming top-eight pick, and perhaps Ace Bailey.

August 12: Kyle Filipowski is Extension Eligible

Apr 7, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Another name to factor into potential extension talks: Kyle Filipowski, who now enters his third season as a pro, and could be a versatile piece of the Jazz's frontcourt in the second unit for the future at the right price.

His extension eligibility comes a bit later in the offseason considering his contract differences as a second-round pick. But he could be someone Utah looks at for a new deal, depending on his projected value.

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