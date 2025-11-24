The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors have each revealed their injury reports heading into their first meeting of the season, where both teams revealed some new names of who will be sitting off to the side.

Here's the full injury report for both the Jazz and Warriors:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - F Taylor Hendricks (G League)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - C Kevin Love (rest)



OUT - F Georges Niang (foot)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

OUT - F Draymond Green (foot)



OUT - C Al Horford (sciatica)



OUT - F Jonathan Kuminga (knee)



OUT - G DeAnthony Melton (knee)

The Warriors, more so than the Jazz, will have multiple key players out of the picture in Utah; two of those absences residing within their starting frontcourt.

Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga Ruled Out vs. Jazz

Nov 16, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) shouts “Angel Reese” after missing several shots in a row and rebounding them himself during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Draymond Green, the Warriors' nine-time All-Defensive Team selection, will be bound to miss his first game of the season so far with a foot sprain that occured when Donovan Clingan landed on it during a loose ball in their recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Along with Green, Jonathan Kuminga remains out with his lingering knee issue that's kept him out for the Warriors' last five games. He'll add to that tally against the Jazz, and leave the Golden State Warriors' frontcourt massively shorthanded, especially when factoring in the added missing piece of Al Horford.

As for the Jazz, they'll have a handful of players sitting out, with a good chunk of those being due to G League assignments, including Utah's third-year forward Taylor Hendricks and rookie guard Walter Clayton Jr., who were just recently sent down to the Salt Lake City Stars after being activated against the Lakers.

All three of the Jazz's two-way signees will also be joining duo pair of first-round picks with the Stars.

Kevin Love will be sitting out against the Warriors in what will be a second leg of a Jazz back-to-back, continuing the 18-year veteran's trend of holding out from suiting up for those across this season.

But as for Lauri Markkanen and Stephen Curry, each appear to be active and ready to go, setting the stage for an elite offensive battle between both sides, and especially so with the current state of the Warriors' beaten-up frontcourt.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Warriors lands at 8 p.m. MT on the road in the Chase Center, where Utah will be hoping to avoid what would be their first four-game losing streak of the season.

