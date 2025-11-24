Jazz Send Two Players to G League Before Warriors Game

The Utah Jazz have sent back a pair of players to their G League affiliate before tipping off for their back-to-back against the Golden State Warriors.

According to a team announcement, the Jazz have assigned Taylor Hendricks and Walter Clayton Jr. to the Salt Lake City Stars.

The decision to move both Hendricks and Clayton back to the Stars comes just one day after their elevation to the main roster in order to suit up against the Los Angeles Lakers. Both of them had played one game in the G League over the weekend, and now find their way back to start the new week.

That means for both, they will be deemed inactive against the Warriors.

It's far from unordinary for the Jazz to use the G League frequently with their young players, as they've shown through the past couple of years— allowing their recent draft picks to get better minutes with a bigger role with the Stars compared to what they would see on the main roster.

For Hendricks and Clayton, both had seen their roles in the rotation fluctuate in recent weeks, downgraded to either a DNP-coach's decision or subject to garbage time minutes. But with the Stars, each can now get extended time on the floor and work on in-game actions that aren't currently too feasible in the form of NBA minutes.

Will Hardy, ahead of the Jazz's latest game against Los Angeles, broke down some of the thought process behind the assignments for both Clayton and Hendricks, centering on allowing a higher volume for each to develop their aspired skills on both ends of the floor.

"We talk with [Stars HC Rick Higgins] and his staff. But ultimately, the things that we want to see from them are the same things we want to see from them when they play with us. They're just getting a much larger volume of those things based on minutes, opportunity to have the ball in your hands."

"The biggest difference for Walt [Clayton] is probably running pick and roll, where he's not getting a ton of that with us, but he can get more of that with them. But in terms of, like, defensive fundamentals, the competitive piece, we try to keep the same common thread."

Here's what Will Hardy had to say about assignments yesterday https://t.co/V4VphrJDTD pic.twitter.com/mVxnH4yNoB — JP Chunga (@JP_Chunga) November 24, 2025

In due time, both guys will find their way back into the Jazz rotation during the regular season, and could even get themselves bumped up in the next couple of weeks. For now, though, they'll be fine-tuning their game in the G League with the Stars.

