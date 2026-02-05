Pacers Pushed Hard for Jazz's Walker Kessler Before Zubac Trade

It looks like the Utah Jazz had a potential Walker Kessler offer on the table from the Indiana Pacers before the NBA trade deadline struck, but ultimately turned it down.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes on X, the Pacers made a run at Kessler before their eventual deal for Ivica Zubac from the Indiana Pacers, offering a package "highlighted" by two unprotected first-round picks.

"Sources: Indiana Pacers made a run at Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and offered a package highlighted by two unprotected first-round picks. It was declined and Pacers pivoted to Zubac. Kessler will be in demand as a restricted free agent this summer."

Instead of that deal for Kessler, the Pacers would turn their attention to the Clippers in their pursuit of Zubac, one that would result in Indiana giving up Bennedict Mathurin, Isaiah Jackson, a protected 2026 first-round pick, and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick.

It's a bold call from the Jazz, but one that sends a radiating message across the league before Kessler hits restricted free agency this summer.

Why Did Utah Turn Down the Pacers' Offer?

While we don't know the true ins and outs of the Pacers' offered package, the Jazz's stance has remained clear revolving around Kessler: while there might be lingering trade interest, Utah wants to keep their budding big man long-term heading into this summer.

Kessler and the Jazz have yet to agree on a new contract following his rookie deal that will put him in restricted free agency this offseason. And while that agreement hasn't yet come to fruition, they haven't budged on any trade offers from interested teams looking to acquire him.

Oct 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) looks to pass against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Pacers were willing to offer a high price for their aspired big man of the future. The package to land Zubac required two valuable first-round picks along with an impressive young offensive talent in Mathurin. A similar framework was likely sent in the direction of the Jazz's front office, but would eventually be rebuffed.

So this means the Jazz have a clear plan headed into this offseason: Kessler will be here to stay as a core piece of the frontcourt next to Lauri Markkanen and new addition Jaren Jackson Jr., and will have a lucrative contract extension to remain onboard to reflect it.

The move to bring back Kessler also becomes a bit easier when looking around the market to those that might've pursued him this summer. The Pacers were a rumored team in the mix that now has Zubac for the foreseeable future, and the Washington Wizards, another team that had poked their head into recent rumors, got their hands on Anthony Davis.

But don't be fooled, there still might be a couple of other teams in the discussion to send Kessler an offer sheet later this summer once that restricted free agency period arrives. Teams like the LA Lakers and Chicago Bulls both have cap space and a void at center that could make them candidates to keep an eye on in the months ahead.

Even if that offer sheet does come to form though, the Jazz have the ability to match any deal that comes him way. And if declining a trade package of two first-round picks and more proves anything, it's that Utah will be willing to pay whatever steep price tag it takes to keep their defensive anchor around.

