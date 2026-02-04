Ranking the Jazz's Best Trade Deadline Options After Jackson Jr. Deal

The Utah Jazz made the biggest shake-up of the NBA trade deadline thus far with their blockbuster move to land Jaren Jackson Jr., and this provides another strong building block for the team to move forward into their future.

But what if the Jazz aren't done making moves this deadline? A bundle of quality options around the league could still make sense as a trade deadline mover now less than 48 hours away from the buzzer sounding, and Utah has since cemented themselves as an unpredictable player on the market that might have one or two more tricks up their sleeve.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four more players the Jazz could pursue in a deadline deal before their February 5th cutoff:

1. Herbert Jones, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Feb 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) shoots during pregame warm ups against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Jazz's latest deal for Jackson Jr. certainly brings a necessary upgrade on the defensive side of the ball that the team has been coveting for the past three seasons. The now-former Grizzlies big man should be able to pair next to a fully healthy Walker Kessler come time for next year, and thus create one of the best rim-protecting tandems in the league.

But there's still a priority for the Jazz to find a bit more defensive upside on the perimeter. Guys like Ace Bailey and Cody Williams have the length and potential to become impact players on that end of the floor, but there's still room for Utah to make some tweaks to get even more well-balanced.

Enter Herbert Jones: one of the league's buzzing trade candidates through the past few months, and one that the Jazz could pursue that fits exactly what they need. Jones is locked into a contract for at least the next three seasons, is only 27 years old, and could be acquired via the Pelicans if Utah were willing to fork over the necessary assets.

Maybe it leaves the Jazz digging into their stockpile of first-rounders once more to bring that defensive upside aboard, but just as Jackon Jr. was, Jones could be a near-perfect fit into Utah's roster with their current needs.

2. Coby White, G, Chicago Bulls

Jan 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Now that the Jazz have proven willing to make a bold swing on the market, perhaps there could be another chance in store in the form of Chicago Bulls guard Coby White––who's slated to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, and may not be directly in the Bulls' future plans following this summer, especially after their latest deals for Anfernee Simons and Jaden Ivey.

If White is indeed being shopped, the Jazz could be in a position to strike, but only for a price that doesn't uproot their future assets much.

White's averaging some standout numbers this season at 18.6 points and 4.7 assists per game, fits the Jazz's timeline nicely at just 25 years old, and offers some quality scoring and shot-creating ability that Utah could utilize, maybe even as a sixth man.

The biggest hangup for the Jazz dealing for White may rely on his free agency status this summer. Considering Utah just landed Jackson Jr.'s massive contract, and is still bound to pay Walker Kessler as well, the ample cap space might not be on hand to make such a push for White. But at a reasonable price––both in a trade with Chicago and for White in free agency––a move could be worthwhile.

3. Bennedict Mathurin, G, Indiana Pacers

Feb 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (00) dribbles the ball while Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A similar case to Coby White, Bennedict Mathurin could be a worthy and attainable target for the Jazz brass to bring a bit more scoring and shot-creating upside in their backcourt alongside Keyonte George.

Mathurin is having a career-best season while the Pacers are undermanned without Tyrese Haliburton (17.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.3 APG). He is still extremely young at 23 years old already has a nice bit of experience in the league, having made the NBA Finals less than 12 months ago, and he'll be on the verge of a new contract later this summer that Indiana could have some reservations of paying.

On paper, that's an appealing fit for Utah. However, when compared to a similar case like the Bulls and Coby White provide, a Mathurin trade has a bit more difficulty for two reasons: he's not only two years younger and just as productive, but he'll be hitting restricted free agency— not unrestricted.

That means the Pacers can match any offer sheet they'd like to bring Mathurin back on the team next season, and can go over the salary cap to do so. Indiana might be more inclined to keep him at that point, and makes trade discussions much easier said than done for Utah, unless they were truly aggressive.

4. Malik Monk, G, Sacramento Kings

Jan 20, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts after a missed shot against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

A much cheaper alternative to acquire than the latter three, Malik Monk would provide some strong veteran mentorship at 31, can still produce as a high-level spark plug off the bench offensively, and has been a name circling in Sacramento Kings trade rumors for an extended period of time now.

The Jazz could be a team that could benefit from bringing him aboard. He's not as much of a long-term piece like White or Mathurin would be, but he could provide the necessary shot-creation ability in the Jazz backcourt, and could present a lethal one-two punch with Brice Sensabaugh off the bench.

Sources: Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk, one of the most dynamic Sixth Men in the league, has been made available in advance of Feb. 5 trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/O8MblILHq6 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 23, 2025

Defensively, there are a few concerns. But if the Kings were seeking to get off of his contract that pays him $20 million next season with a player option worth $21 million in 2027, look to the Jazz being a team interested in footing that bill, perhaps by dealing Jusuf Nurkic's $19.4 million expiring in exchange for him.

