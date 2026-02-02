The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, meaning time is ticking for the Utah Jazz and the rest of the league to make a few final deals and tweaks to their rosters to prepare them for the remainder of the season.

The Jazz aren't expected to be taking any home-run swings this deadline. But as for minor moves that could be made around the edges, Utah, like most every other team in the league, has found their name in a few lingering rumors trying to pinpoint exactly how this front office could decide approach the upcoming week.

So with the madness surrounding deadline week and the flurry of rumors that are bound to come with it, Jazz On SI has made the action easier to follow—keeping an up-to-date deadline tracker for any news, rumors, and updates surrounding the Jazz, and everything that may transpire before that long-awaited February 5th cutoff.

With that in mind, here's what's been going down in Salt Lake City leading up to deadline week:

Utah Jazz NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

Feb. 1: According to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson are two veterans on the Jazz roster who could be circled as trade candidates to watch in the coming days. Both of whom have been in and out of Utah's rotation through the first 50 games of the season, but also means that Utah may have trouble finding interest in a team to take one, or both of them on.

Feb. 1: According to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz are not expected to make any big moves at this year's deadline. Executives in Utah's front office are anticipating a "quiet deadline period" without any being major buyers or sellers. That means no Lauri Markkanen deal, no trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and perhaps just one or two moves to shake up the bottom of their roster.

Feb. 1: According to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, Jusuf Nurkic isn't expected to be a top trade candidate for the Jazz at this year's deadline, with focus instead shifting toward the veteran big man potentially being a fit in Will Hardy's system moving forward. Nurkic is an expiring deal entering the offseason, but Utah could sign to a new contract smaller than his current value of $19.4 million.

Jan. 28: Per NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Jazz are among those that have indicated to rival teams they're willing to get involved in multi-team trades to take on salary, considering Utah is one of two teams currently below the salary cap. The Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets were also mentioned as teams interested in being a helping hand at the deadline.

Jan 27: Per NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Jazz are confident they'll be able to retain Walker Kessler on a new contract later this offseason once he hits restricted free agency. That makes him an unlikely trade candidate at the deadline. However, the Washington Wizards were also pinned as a potential team to target the big man this summer for a chance to pair him with Alex Sarr.

